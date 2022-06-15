ITHACA, NY -- Given I do not write about the NBA, it feels odd to be submitting a basketball story in June, but the Ithaca High unified basketball team just wrapped up an undefeated season, and that is a great way to end a school year.
Stephanie Valletta — the Ithaca City School District’s Coordinator of student wellness and athletics — is the coach of the unified team, and she said she is very proud of the way the team navigated some challenges this year. In Stephanie's words, “We had 29 athletes on the roster, and the kids were very patient and understanding. They bought into the purpose.”
A unified basketball team is made up of boys and girls in high school — some with and some without disabilities. According to Valletta — who has coached the varsity and junior varsity girls programs previously — said, “We use Special Olympics rules, which dictate that there must be at least three kids with disabilities on the floor at any given time.” The combination of a roster that large and the aforementioned requirement require some savvy planning, and Stephanie said, “I try to have the rotations all set, and I try to balance offense and defense, taking the mix of personalities into account.” She added, “Sometimes, depending on an opponent's skill level, I go backwards, considering who we will want on the floor at the end of the game.”
Stephanie also talked about the fact that pulling in athletes from so many different schools — Ithaca High, BOCES and Lehman Alternative Community School — can be a challenge, but there is also an upside.
“It was a really diverse group,” she stated, “and some of them had not seen their teammates since they were in elementary school together.”
The 8-0 record suggests that Valletta's planning and execution were in alignment, and she said that the team saw many close games, including three overtime contests.
“One of the divisions was over near Binghamton, so that consisted of teams from that geographical region,” she said. “We played Corning, Elmira and the two teams from Horseheads, and most of our games were decided by four-point margins. Our biggest margin was 12 points, and when we played Elmira in the championship game, they had some players that could really get after it! I thought some of them could have played on their varsity teams.”
The coach expressed her appreciation that so many athletes took part, and that the team received so much support. She said, “The gym was packed. Kids from the lacrosse, track, basketball, baseball and softball teams showed up, and the gym was so loud our athletes couldn't hear me!”
I mentioned earlier that the students, in Valletta's words, “bought into the purpose.” When asked to elaborate, the coach said, “If you think about what the high school experience should entail, all kids from the Ithaca City School District should have an opportunity to wear the Ithaca jersey and hear the crowd go wild.” She pointed out again that the support from the school community has been robust, and she hopes to see some of that support remain in place when Ithaca hosts the Special Olympics next weekend. Stephanie said, “One of our athletes — Nikolai Huie — is a competitive swimmer, and he will be going for the gold!”
***
The Special Olympics Summer Games will be held at various venues around Ithaca, starting next Friday (June 24). There is a volunteer portal on the Special Olympics website, www.specialolympics-ny.org. The website also lists the sports that will be represented, as well as times and locations.
***
Big news for the Big Red from Eugene, Oregon... Rhys Hammond — a Cornell sophomore — broke a 29-year-old school record in the 1,500 meters at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championship at Hayward Field in Eugene. The run — in which Hammond finished 17th — put the finishing touches on an outstanding season, during which the Big Red runner received honorable mention All-America recognition.
Hammond placed 10th in the second heat with a personal best of 3:41.36, eclipsing the previous school mark of 3:41.48 (run by Rob Cunningham in 1993).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.