ITHACA, NY -- When the Ithaca High girls’ basketball team takes the floor, opposing coaches can be forgiven if they see the Little Red's head coach and mistakenly assume that she is a player that is not suited up for the game. Or, if they think that she looks familiar, but they can't quite recall how they might know her.
Five years ago, Sydney Trumble was in many of the same gyms as a player, and now she is the program's head coach. She told me, “At SUNY Oneonta, I had a dual major of business economics and sport management, with a minor in athletic coaching. That is how I got into coaching so quickly.”
Sydney graduated from Ithaca High in 2017, and as a three-sport athlete, played volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and ran track in the spring. Given she captained the volleyball and basketball teams, stepping into a leadership role is well within her comfort zone and she is grateful for the opportunity.
I asked the rookie coach if taking over so early in her career presented a balance of opportunities and challenges, and she replied, “I think that being so fresh works to my advantage in that I know how the players like to play.” She said it was amusing that many of the opposing coaches recognize her, and some say, “Didn't I just see you on the court a couple of years ago?”
While the roster officially lists 14 players, the Little Red have yet to play with everyone available. “We are basically a very young team,” Trumbull stated, “and our starting lineup has players from the eighth grade up to seniors. We are battling every game, and we set goals before each game.” She added, “We also adjust our goals from game to game, because we know that we are a young team and we're building a program, building a future. What might work tonight might not work in our next game.”
Trumble elaborated some on what she is seeing as the program comes together in her first year. “Mia Little — a junior — is our captain,” Sydney said, “and she does it all for us. She brings great intensity, she is a great motivator and she has a heart for the game.” The coach also sang the praises of eighth-grader Sandra Clark, calling her “a force to be reckoned with,” and adding, “She has a competitive edge like no other player. It will be very exciting to see what she does for us on the court over the next few years.”
The team is pushing to get its record to .500, and the coach said, “With such young players, we have to go game to game. We don't yet know what we'll get every time.”
A coach likes to see the kinds of breakthrough moments that breathe life into a program, and Trumbull and her players recently had such a moment. “We just split with Corning after they beat us the first time we faced them. That's always a great feeling to come back and win the second time around.”
Corning — along with Elmira and Horseheads — continues to be one of rival programs with whom Ithaca has to compete to get to the sectionals, and as this team gains experience and confidence, Trumbull plans to have the Little Red in the thick of the championship quest for many years to come.
Some hot hoops are being played on South Hill these days, as the Ithaca College women's basketball team just won its tenth straight game. The Bombers improved to 15-3 overall (and 10-1 in Liberty League play) on Saturday with a convincing 79-36 victory over RPI. Ithaca is now in second place in the conference (Vassar College is in first place) with seven games remaining in the regular season, and hopes to be firing on all cylinders when the post-season arrives.
