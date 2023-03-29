I hope this does not throw anyone's internal sports clock off, but it’s the season for football – Ithaca High Girl's Varsity Flag Football.
Head coach Ray Hage explained: “We are in year number two of a two-year pilot program, and we are playing a regular STAC (Southern Tier Athletic Conference) schedule, competing against Elmira, Corning, Horseheads, Binghamton, Union-Endicott and a few other schools.” I asked Hage if the team was able to attract enough players, given there are numerous established Spring sports, and he replied, “We are fielding a full roster of twenty girls,” and he added, “Last year, we had 13 girls come out for the team, but this year we started out with 40 and we actually had to make roster cuts.”
Interest is indeed burgeoning, as Ray added, “When we started, we were hoping to have twenty-four teams (statewide), and we ended up with fifty-one.” The pilot program, Hage offered, is funded by Nike, the Buffalo Bills, the New York Giants and the New York Jets, and the growth has been such that the team's schedule doubled from five games last season to 10 this year. He said, “Given it's a pilot season, the girls are able to play two sports in a season. Several are doing track simultaneously, while others are coming off soccer season in the fall, and basketball season in the winter. There are five returnees from last year, and that is helpful, as this is – for obvious reasons – the first exposure the girls have had to playing football. “While the returnees have some experience,” Hage said, “everyone else is starting at Square One.”
“The quarterback position is the most difficult to teach, given it requires the most technique and the highest football IQ.” He added, “Everyone on the field is eligible to catch a pass,” adding another component of complexity in running an offense. He also stated that, “As far as defense goes, some girls are able to transfer some of the skills they have learned in soccer, or basketball.”
It appears as though the program has picked up enough traction to work its way out of “pilot program” status. Hage said, “New York State is already talking about making it an official varsity sport for next year, including playoffs and tournaments. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the team, and to his assistant coach, Keisha McBean, who also serves as the JV Basketball coach for the girls.
My last trip to Schoellkopf Field to see the fifth-ranked Cornell men’s lacrosse was a bit disappointing, as the high-powered Cornell offense put up but a half-dozen goals in a loss to Penn State two weeks ago. I am pleased to say that the team made the needed adjustments the following week, dropping 20 goals on Yale, and kept it rolling in a nationally-televised game on a sunny but windy Sunday, putting 18 goals in the net to send the Quakers quaking, 18-12 and improving its record to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in Ivy League play.
The Big Red dominated in face-offs, with Jack Cascadden winning 13 of 17 and Angelo Petrakis winning 11 of 15. When a team comes out of a faceoff 24 out of 32 times, it's a huge advantage, and while Penn had the momentum for brief periods, the home team was in control most of the time. Junior C.J. Kirst kept up his status as a scoring machine, adding another seven goals to his total, and Billy Coyle tallied six points on three goals and three assists.
