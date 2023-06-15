Jared Strait – Lansing High grad, Wells College grad and assistant coach, tech wiz and chaser of Baseball Dreams – died last week at the age of 25 after a car accident in Texas. Jared, a crafty right-handed pitcher, was, at the time of his passing, a member of the Alpine Cowboys (independent) pro baseball team.
I got to know Jared over the past couple of years, as he was hired to work for my friends at HPM Tech Services, and knowing that Jared had an open and expanding baseball mind, I shared many baseball and softball stories with him, listened to some of his stories, and I was sure that whether he climbed up the pro ladder as a player or turned his focus more fully to coaching, he would be successful. He knew the game, he wanted to learn more, and most importantly, he was a very engaged and patient listener.
I extend my condolences to Jared's family, his work family, his baseball family and his longtime partner, who stood tirelessly by his side while he chased that baseball dream. I liked Jared very much, and my heart hurts. A lot.
