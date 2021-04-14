ITHACA, NY -- As I sit down to write this week’s column, it feels like April…
The temperature is hovering around 40 degrees, the sky is gray, the morning is damp and gloomy, and I am very happy. Indeed, the fact that I can peruse Ithaca College’s website and see that spring sports are in full swing — a good metaphor, no? — brightens things up considerably.
Whether we are talking about the weather, the temperature or momentum in a baseball game, things can change quite rapidly. Just ask the Vassar baseball team. Going into the final inning of last weekend’s double header against the Ithaca College Bombers, Vassar was sitting on a comfortable 9-0 lead. Then, the storm blew in…
The Bombers’ bats came alive, and when the dust settled, the Brewers were on the miserable end of what looked like a weekend softball beer game. Ithaca scored 28 runs over the next eight innings, roaring back for an 11-9 opening game win and keeping the gas pedal to the floor, laying a 17-1 smack down on the hosts in the second game.
The wins left the Bombers at 7-5 overall, and, most encouraging, 2-0 in the Liberty League. It is the Bombers’ first year in the L.L., and a sweep is always a good way to start a conference schedule.
I spoke with first-year head coach David Valesente, and when I told him that I heard that the Bombers had erupted for 28 unanswered points I thought I was seeing stats from a football game, he replied, “Yes, it was nice to see them display that much energy and momentum. We have ‘been there’ in every game, but we have beaten ourselves in every game we have lost.” He added, “We try to bring a ton of energy to every game, and it’s great that we’re learning how to win.”
Valesente was actually hired to take over the program (from his father, George, the Hall of Fame coach who retired after the 2019 season) last year, but we all know how many plans went askew in 2020. I asked him about the move from the Empire 8 to the Liberty League, and he said, “We’re looking forward to it. It’s a 10-team conference, there will be some crossover between the East and West Divisions, and it’s definitely a well-rounded and competitive league.”
The Bombers are slated to play 14 more Liberty League games, (they hope to get in 30 overall), and Valesente said that while the team obviously didn’t get to do a spring trip as they customarily do (to California or some other warm climate), they have been “fortunate to have played a decent number of games so far.”
The coach and I talked about my affinity for local athletes competing at the collegiate level — especially when they compete at nearby colleges — and I told him that while it’s great to see these local players drawing friends and family to the bleachers, that will not get them onto the field at this level.
College baseball is not, after all, t-ball. I asked him about the two Ithaca High graduates on the Bomber roster, and he said, “We play our best nine players, and Gil Merod is our starting catcher. He carries himself at a high level, with a lot of pride. He has a lot of talent, he handles the pitching staff well, and we sometimes forget he’s only a sophomore.” I asked Valesente if it was a good feeling to have a young catcher he can likely count on for years to come, and he replied, “Yes, we have a young pitching staff and Gil is really helping to develop them.”
The coach also had good things to say about Buzz Shirley, saying, “He’s another Ithaca High kid, and he’s making big contributions on the field and on the mound.”
Valesente is pleased to be back in his preferred spring routine — going to the ballpark, mentoring student athletes, even talking to sports writers. “It feels great to be back,” he offered. “We couldn’t be more excited.”
When Tim Locastro played for the Bombers (class of 2014), the Auburn native was a nightmare for pitchers and catchers, stealing 40 bases in a single season. Those players likely feel better now that Locastro (now an Arizona Diamondback) has set a Major League baseball record by stealing his 28th consecutive base without being caught since starting his MLB career. Tim might not be headed to Cooperstown (yet), but his shoes are on their way!
