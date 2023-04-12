When building and managing a baseball organization at the high school level, there are some things that are under a coach's control (like finding motivated and engaged youth coaches), and some that are not (like weather).
When Ron Amato, Ithaca High's fifth-year varsity baseball coach, looked at a long stretch of blue skies in the forecast, he was excited. Too often, several early-season games are rained out, and the schedule gets jammed up at the end of the year, and young arms are a bit worn out and vulnerable. A few days of warm and dry weather is a real treat in these parts.
Amato knows all about Upstate New York weather. He played high school ball at Solvay (near Syracuse), and followed up with a solid career as an Ithaca College Bomber. Graduating in 2001, Ron played with Josh Chase, and both men are now teachers and coaches in the Ithaca City School District.
Coach Amato was happy to report that his longtime friend is one of those motivated and engaged coaches vital to building a feeder system, saying “Josh has two boys that are players, and he tries to make a difference at the Babe Ruth level, help coaches get some development.” Ron added, “We're always trying to get kids involved at an early age, and we have some decent numbers.” Turnout was such this year that more than20 players came out for Modified and JV tryouts, and while the Varsity team has but 13 on the roster, there are five seniors who have been a part of the program for years.
In the coach's words, “We haven't elected captains for a couple of years, but we have leaned on our seniors to take on leadership roles.” This year, Ben Ruth (who will play for Niagara University next year) is the top dog in the pitching rotation, and the coach is hoping to get a lot of support from seniors Miles Ackerman, Liam Millspaugh, Will Thomas and Will Palmer. The Little Red also expect strong showings on the mound from Millspaugh, and from EstynElkoh, a sophomore who is putting in the work in summer ball, in Showcase tournaments, and looks very promising.
This early in a season, a coach would like to see the W's outnumber the L's, but Amato is liking what he sees. “We just lost a tough one to West Genesee,” Ron said. “Ben pitched a great game, and we we lost 1-0 in the 10th inning.” He added, “We lost a game to Elmira 7-6 on a walk-off, we were up 2-0 late against Corning, and we beat Binghamtom. We need to do a better job of closing things out, but we're in a better spot than we were last year.”
Amato and Chase have both been around long enough to identify and navigate some of the challenges facing the game of late. For one thing, Ithaca is a lacrosse town, and some of the school’s best athletes have simply chosen lax as their Spring sport. And again, there's the weather. In Ron's words, “Given we start in March, there is often snow on the ground, and it's not uncommon for us to get one practice on our field before our first game.
And of course, there is also the fact that the pace of a baseball game can be less than compelling to a generation with an ever-shrinking attention span. Trying not to sound like the “Get off my lawn!” guy, Amato said, “When I was a kid, we played outside until it got dark and we heard my dad whistle. Now, I ask some kids what they did over the weekend, and they talk about playing video games.”
I asked the coach if any of the rules implemented by MLB to speed up the games had trickled down to the high school level, and he said, “No...at our level, the games are extended by pitchers' struggles to throw strikes, or by too many errors.” Nonetheless, guys like Amato and Chase are still out there, pulling on the uniform, freezing, looking ahead, creating opportunities, trying to Make the Great Game Great Again. Sometimes, those relationships can last a long time. I still get together with my high school baseball coach from 50 years ago, and 88 year-old Coach Fenton still loves to talk about baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.