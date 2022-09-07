In this piece of my life's mosaic—the sports guy at the Ithaca Times—September is always a sentimental month for me. I think back to a day in September of 1993, when I settled into my seat in the press box at Schoellkopf Field to watch a Cornell football game. I greeted the fellow next to me —I sat next to Kenny Van Sickle whenever I could—and I said, “Mr. Van Sickle, this game marks the one-year anniversary of me taking over the sports column.” He replied, “You can call me Kenny, and you're catching up to me.” That prompted one of the many laughs we would share over the next several years, until Kenny's passing eight years later.
The reason that was so funny was that Kenny had begun his career at the Ithaca Journal 61 years earlier when, as a sophomore in high school in 1932, he became the high school sports stringer. After he graduated from high school, The Journal hired him as a full-time reporter in the spring of 1935. In 1946, after a two-year tour of duty with the Navy, he was named The Journal's sports editor. In other words, my one-year tenure was not very exciting.
29 years later, I think Kenny would smile and say, “30 years now? You're still catching up.”
Kenny is definitely on the list of people I will go looking for when I cross over some day. I will also seek out a few other souls that were very helpful to me in my evolution as a sports writer/story teller/bullshitter. I'll look for Bob Cullen, the founder of Lightweight Football, who was one of the nicest men I have ever known. I will look for Jim Butterfield, the Ithaca College icon that treated me like a five-star recruit when we met, even though he knew I would never play a single down for him. I will search out George Dentes, the Tompkins County District Attorney, whose politics differed vastly from my own, but who never failed to recognize my efforts to shine a positive light on young athletes.
I will look for Eddie Moylan, the former world-class tennis player who coached at Cornell, dismantled fine players half his age, wore crisp, white shorts year 'round, never failed to comb in his Brylcreem hair gel, and always looked like a movie star.
I will look for my most faithful reader of all, John Murphy, who died last January 3, months before joining the ranks of the Centenarians. And of course, I will seek out the High Priest of storytelling and connecting with people, my dear friend Richie Moran, who left us in April of this year.
Until my meet-up with all those dearly departed, I look forward to many more sports-related adventures. It has been a great joy to see young people—and not so young people—use sports as a platform to reinvent themselves, to dig deeper, reach higher, and do things they never thought they could do. I have loved watching young people climb the ladder from Little League or Pee Wee or Squirt players to the pinnacle of their sport, as players, coaches, or in some other capacity. It has been an honor to watch parents give up their evenings and weekends to support their kids in their travel team endeavors, and to have a front-row seat to watching my own daughter use sports to learn teamwork, and discipline, and how to come back from a loss. The time management skills she learned from being a college athlete have served her very well in her career.
I have my doubts I will be writing this column 30 years from now, but it is still a real pleasure to have some situation come across my radar and have the wheels start turning. How can I best tell this story? How can I write it in a way that will pull people in—even those with a very marginal interest in sports? Theirs are the comments I most enjoy: “I don't care about sports, but I never miss your column.”
Thirty years...who woulda thought?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.