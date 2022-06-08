ITHACA, NY -- The occasion was a sad one for sure, but what a family reunion it was...
The Cornell lacrosse family — consisting of hundreds of friends, fans and former players — converged to say farewell to its patriarch, Richie Moran, the Hall of Fame coach who passed away in April at the age of 85. Hundreds of people — friends, colleagues, former players and family members — made the journey, and while I will acknowledge some of them in the column, I apologize to the dozens I have omitted.
First and foremost, Marc Martone — with his distinctive thick silver mane — pushed on his cane and got up out of his chair every time someone introduced himself or herself at the church and at the after-gathering. Many said, “Please coach, don't get up.” Marc replied, “I always get up when I shake hands!” It was pointed out during the funeral that Martone was Richie's high school football coach on Long Island in the 1950s, and is now 95 years old.
While Marc has known Richie longer than anyone (including Pat, Richie's wife of 61 years) many others were there who have known him for over a half century. Larry Young, Bob Rule, Frankie Davis and Jay Paxton — all members of the 1971 national championship (Richie's first as a coach) team — were there, now in their 70s, looking fit and vibrant, as was Mike Waldvogel, the assistant coach from that era.
Former player Bruce Arena was there... his name might be a familiar one...
Another group was there — several guys that were a part of the historic 42-game win streak and back-to-back national championships. Bob Hendrickson, Jon and Mat Levine, Mike French and a few more.
I drop some of those names because of a very common — and special bond they share. Paxton is a retired 4-Star General, Arena is the coach of the New England Revolution (a Major League Soccer team) and is the former coach of the U.S. National Team, and French own a pro lacrosse franchise. They — like so many others that played lacrosse at Cornell — have said many times that there is no doubt who taught them how to be leaders.
Retired NFL lawyer and Cornell Law professor Buck Briggs has known Richie for well over 50 years. Buck was there last weekend, and when asked in 2016 to say a few words in Richie's book, he referenced the Reader’s Digest feature entitled “My Most Unforgettable Character,” pointing to the iconic coach as his most unforgettable character.
Local media mogul Mark Goldberg was also asked to share some observations in the book, and he — having known Richie since his (Mark's) childhood — said, “Some people enable you to forget your troubles by just being around them.”
Goldberg's former boss and retired Cornell Sports Information Director Dave Wohlhueter was there, and he has gone on record as saying that of the hundreds of coaches with whom he interacted over the course of his long career, Moran stood head and shoulders above them all.
Dick Pepper and Larry Carroll — who were instrumental in working with Richie to get the Irish Lacrosse Foundation off the ground in 2001 — made the trip, as did John Tillman, the head coach of the Maryland Terrapins, Richie's alma mater and the 2022 undefeated national champions. Tillman played for Richie at Cornell 30 years ago, and he told me after making the six-hour drive, “I wasn't that good a player (that's being modest, he played some pro lacrosse) but I learned so much about the game from being around Coach Moran.”
As the co-author of Richie's autobiography and an invited eulogist, it was my honor to share the pulpit with Father Tim Murphy, who flew in from Mississippi to lead the service. Tim's father, John Murphy, was a dear friend of mine — and of Richie's — and when he passed in January we knew we would miss him a lot. John was three months shy of his 100th birthday. On behalf of the church, Father Tim put forth the contention that it would be appreciated if I could keep my segment around 10 minutes. We looked at one another, simultaneously thought about the likelihood of my ability to encapsulate a 40-year friendship and the highlights of a 350-page book into a 10-minute eulogy, and we laughed and laughed...
