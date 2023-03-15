Had someone told me that there would be a silver lining to a Cornell University lacrosse home loss, I might have been skeptical. Had I been told that would happen two years in a row, I would have flat-out said “No way.
Last year, the Big Red got roughed up by the United States Military Academy West Point’s Army Black Knights, but local fans had an opportunity to see a “homegrown” player — Ryan Sposito — score three goals for the visitors. For some, that tempered the disappointment of losing the game.
This year, the Nittany Lions of Penn State took the field against the unbeaten hosts, and once again, there was a reason to be happy. Not happy that Cornell lost, mind you, but happy that Joe Bucci did his job so well.
Bucci — who graduated from Ithaca High School in 2011, where he was a three-time All-Conference player and an All-American once — is in his first season as the Nittany Lions' assistant coach. Over the past three games, Penn State has racked up wins against the Ivy League's finest teams — taking down three Top 10 programs in the process (beating #7 Yale, #10 Penn and #3 Cornell).
Joe was a high school star — clearly Division I bound — and I have known his parents, Gary and Teresa, since well before Joe was born. His dad and I played baseball against one another, and I recall telling Gary I thought about sending him a sympathy card when his two sons traded in a bat for a lacrosse stick.
Coached by local legends like Brian Lasda, Mark Wenham and Frank Welch, the young Bucci grew up attending camps and clinics at Cornell, where now-PSU coach Jeff Tambroni ran the show. After graduating from Ithaca High, Joe had a solid career at Georgetown University (where his brother, Massimo, would play as well). Asked why he chose Georgetown, Joe gave a list of reasons, one of which was the fact that the program was headed up by Dave Urick, the longtime Hobart College coach with strong ties to the region.
After graduating with degrees in government and sports industry management, Bucci took the rough road taken by many aspiring coaches. The University of Maryland, Baltimore County was coached by Ryan Moran (a nephew of Cornell's iconic Hall of Fame coach Richie Moran), and when Bucci was offered a volunteer coaching position, he took it. “He took a chance on me,” Joe offered, “and I was a young guy with no family, so I could live off the money I was making at camps.” He laughed and added, “It builds character, I guess.” Ultimately, Joe joined the staff as an assistant for two seasons, and he worked his way up to defensive coordinator for two more. Asked if that was a typical pathway — volunteer to assistant to coordinator — he replied, “Yes, it's like being a busboy, then a bartender, then into management. You learn how it all works.”
Well, it's all working now. After running their record to 5–1 on Saturday, the Nittany Lions have moved up to #3 in the rankings as they prepare to play Marquette University.
Before the Cornell game, Bucci predicted, “It will be interesting being back on Schoellkopf Field, having spent so time on that field and on the campus. It will be surreal.”
After the 10-6 Nittany Lion win, Bucci and Tambroni were milling about, accepting congratulations and reconnecting with longtime friends. It was clearly an emotional experience for Tambroni, who led the Big Red for a decade, making numerous Final Fours.
After the three big wins in a row, he said, “ We really don't want to peak in March, but it's great to see the guys playing with so much confidence… it's great to get a win anytime, but this was definitely a different experience. Coach Tambroni and I are both well aware of how special Cornell lacrosse is, and we have great respect for [it]”
As for Cornell, they'll bounce back. After the game, associate head coach Jordan Stevens said “We weren’t at our best today. Sometimes you have to learn to take a punch.”
