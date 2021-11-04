If memory serves, the first time I told Michael Huyghue that I would meet him at Schoellkopf Hall was 40 years and four months ago. I was working as the associate director of the Cornell Summer Sports School and Mike was a rising senior and wide receiver on the Big Red football team working as one of the student-athletes working as a camp counselor.
Last week, I asked Huyghue to meet me at Schoellkopf Hall again, but this time we sat in a conference room in the coaches' office complex. I was there as a sports writer, and Michael was there as an assistant coach for the Cornell Sprint Football team. I said, “It's nice to see you. It has been a while. I hope that after you left Cornell, you were able to find a job.” Mike replied, “Yes. I found a few of them.” We both laughed.
I have been following Michael Huyghue's career for a long time, and to say he found a few jobs is indeed laughable. While at Cornell, he was a Cornell Ambassador, a Dean's List student and did an internship in the Public Defender's Office in Washington, D.C. After Cornell (class of '83), he went to law school at Michigan (graduating in '87) worked for the National Football League's Labor Relations Counsel, and in 1990, became the youngest Black General Manager with the Birmingham Fire of the NFL's European League. His resume also includes stints as the vice president and general counsel for the Detroit Lions and the general manager for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 1994-2001. The Jags reached the AFC Championship game twice during his tenure, an eye-opening achievement for an expansion team. Also listed among those “few jobs” are the president and CEO of Access Sports and Entertainment and commissioner of the United Football League. A few jobs indeed...
A look at Cornell Athletics' website will reveal that the name Huyghue appears twice, as Mike's son, Tyler, is a wide receiver for the Sprint team. Tyler is a senior in the school of arts and sciences, and his father finds his own involvement with the program quite refreshing.
“Sprint Football is much different than other varsity programs in that these athletes didn't come here to play football. With everything that is happening now in big-time college football — like the new NIL (name image licensing) rules — everything is about the last dollar.” He added, “These players are doing it out of sacrifice, for the love of the game.”
Huyghue is also teaching law at the Industrial and Labor Relations school at Cornell, and he shared how much he is enjoying being involved in football in a much different capacity than he has in a long time.
“This — teaching and coaching — was my sweet spot before I was with the NFL,” he offered, adding, “I still do a lot of diversity work with the NFL, and I love that component of the Sprint team.” He laughed again and said, “We had a group of players together recently and there were two [Jewish students], a Black kid, a bi-racial kid, a redhead and an immigrant from Russia!” Sounding — and looking — like a man who truly has rediscovered his sweet spot, Mike added, “It was as if they had been friends their whole lives.”
I asked Michael how different it feels to be outside the pressure cooker that is professional sports, and he said, “When you're in that environment, it's difficult not to put a lot of pressure on yourself.” Admitting that he is not — and never has been — a person to kick back and take it easy, he said, “I will say that it is nice not to have that external pressure. I like being able to focus on my relationship with the players, and I know that much of my success came down to those relationships.”
The fact that Tyler is very happy at Cornell is the proverbial icing on the cake for Huyghue. He told me, “Tyler found his own niche, he took to this place like a fish to water, and sprint football became his fraternity.”
Regarding his return to Cornell, Mike stated, “I never really considered myself Mr. Cornell, but this place was the trigger for many of the things I have been able to do.” (Before becoming a faculty member, Huyghue was a Distinguished Alumnus, a Trustee and he and his wife endowed a scholarship.)
He added, “Given athletics has been such a big part of my life, it's great to be able to extend the time clock, so to speak, to have come full-circle. I played racquetball against (now head trainer) Bernie DePalma when I was a student here, and now I see him every day 40 years later.”
Looking out at the field on which he wore #83 four decades ago, Mike said, “I do owe this place a lot, and my most valuable give-back is my time.”
