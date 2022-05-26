First, let's get the sentimental story lines and cliches out of the way, then talk about the fact that the Big Red lacrosse team is going to the Final Four...
For Connor Buczek — Cornell class of '14 and the current head coach — the quarterfinal game was played in his home state of Ohio. That's a nice little tidbit.
Next, Ben DeLuca — Deleware's head coach — would be coaching against his alma mater and the program he led as head coach from 2011-13. Another compelling story line.
Now, for the cliches: “Don't turn the ball over, especially late in the game.” “Take care of the basics, like winning face-offs and scooping up ground balls.” The Blue Hens would have well-advised to listen to those cliches, and take them to heart. They did not.
With the score knotted at seven entering the fourth quarter, Cornell took control. Riding a big advantage in face-offs (16-6) and in ground balls (39-25), the Big Red would pull away and win by a score of 10-8, earning the program's 14th trip to the Final Four, where Cornell will face #6 Rutgers on Saturday. (Maryland will face Princeton in the other semi.)
Delaware, no doubt, came into the contest determined to keep a very close eye on Cornell's C.J. Kirst, who had an utterly electrifying game against Ohio State last week. Kirst tied an all-time Cornell NCAA record by scoring an eye-opening seven goals, but against Delaware, it was time to spread the wealth and show the balance necessary for a team to make a deep playoff run. Kirst would find the net midway through the second quarter, but this week's game balls would be given to junior Angelo Petrakis and senior goalie Chase Ierlan. Petrakis would dominate in the face-off circle — winning 15 of 19 — and would also pick up eight ground balls and score his first goal of the season. Ierlan had 15 saves and led a defense that held their foe to under 10 goals for the second straight NCAA game. Nine of Ierlan's saves came in the crucial second half.
Offensively, Cornell was led by John Piatelli, who scored a hat trick, and by Spencer Werthian, who added a pair of goals.
***
Of course, there is another compelling human interest story at play here, as the Cornell team knows it will never get another one of those inspiring locker room visits from Richie Moran. Richie — who passed on in April — loved to visit and address the team whenever he could. Even the players that were just getting to know the legendary coach could hear that his voice was fading, and that he was struggling to finish his inspiring speeches, but in true Richie fashion, he showed up and gave it his best shot. The guys also knew they were in the presence of a local — hell, a national treasure — and that they will someday tell their children that they played at Cornell when Richie Moran was showing up to share whatever he had to share. The annual Sept. 11 ceremony will be a difficult one, as Richie hung 20 wreaths in 20 years to honor Eamon McEneaney, the great Cornell lacrosse player who died in the World Trade Center. While the “win this for Riche” theme likely resonates more with former players, longtime fans and supporters, it can hopefully be one more tool in the Inspiration Toolbox.
***
Okay, this is interesting... Penn State announced last week that a transfer student is heading to State College, via — of all places — Cornell University. Offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad spent the last four years at Cornell, where he was named the Phil Steele Ivy League Offensive Lineman of the Year. But given one of his seasons of eligibility went unused, he is taking his collegiate game up a notch. The six-foot-three-inch 310-pound Nourzad started 20 consecutive games at right tackle for the Big Red, and was named an AFCA Second Team All-American. According to the Penn State press release, Nourzad “led an offensive line which led the Ivy League and ranked fifth nationally with 0.9 sacks allowed per game, three fewer than any other Ivy League school allowed.”
