ITHACA, NY -- Were I ever to try my hand at writing a screenplay for the Feel Good Sports Story of the Year, the trailer would say something like this: “It was a cold, wet and gray April day in Ithaca, New York... A small crowd of lacrosse fans huddled under ponchos and umbrellas, and while most were there to watch the host team — the Big Red of Cornell — a player from the visiting team, who grew up in Ithaca – had his own fan base in the stands. Would he get in the game? Would he make the most of his time on the field?”
Any movie script could not have matched the actual unfolding of events for excitement, as the clouds dissipated, the sun lit up the stadium and the local kid — Army midfielder Ryan Sposito — lit up the scoreboard.
It was a surreal experience sitting in the press box with Pat and Richie Moran and seeing them not wear a pained expression when an opposing player fired three laser beam shots into the back of the net within a few short minutes in the third quarter. Indeed, a scoring explosion such as that would, under normal circumstances, be difficult to watch, but these circumstances were anything but normal. Ryan Sposito is their grandson, and all in attendance gave the Morans a pass for being so happy and so proud. As each goal was tallied, a cheering section across the way erupted, as Sposito’s extended family and a few dozen lifelong friends celebrated the elite performance.
I wrote about this special day a few weeks ago, pointing out that when Ryan was growing up he attended many games at Schoellkopf Field, heard countless stories about his grandfather's three national championships and Hall of Fame career, but he had never stepped onto the turf as a player. While he was thrilled for the opportunity, he knew that he would be just one of well over 50 players suited up for Army, and at the DI level, you don't play unless you deserve to be on the field.
Sposito's first career collegiate hat trick led the way, as Army and Cornell both walked off the field with 10-2 records. As for Cornell, everyone knew they were coming off a dramatic and draining 16-15 overtime win over Syracuse five days earlier, and while every team wants to win every game, the Big Red will take some lessons away from Saturday's defeat.
As she mingled with the Army players and families after the game, Pat Moran — the undisputed First Lady of Cornell Lacrosse — looked a bit out of place, but she said, “I'm sure people understand. It's always Family First.”
***
Longtime fans of Cornell lacrosse are aware of the Big Red's place in the history books, and a new book takes a deep and compelling look into the program's glory years. “We Showed Baltimore — The Lacrosse Revolution of the 1970s and Richie Moran's Big Red,” by Christian Swezey (published by Three Hills, an imprint of Cornell University Press) takes an in-depth, 350-page look at how Moran — the brash young coach from Long Island — “unseated the lacrosse establishment” and transformed the college game.
When Moran took over at Cornell, the national championship was determined by committee, but when that injustice was rectified, the Big Red won the first NCAA tournament. Five years later, the program went on a dominant run that has yet to be matched — an incredible 42-game win streak and two more national championships over the course of three seasons. In the words of Cornell's Mike French — one of the game’s great players and a cornerstone of the dynasty, “Swezey's sense of character and his knack for story are superb. Reading these pages, I relived my ride to the top of the game with Coach Moran.”
As stated in the book's intro, “Pulling from interviews with over 90 former players and coaches, ‘We Showed Baltimore’ paints a vivid picture of lacrosse in the 1970s, and how Moran and the Big Red helped create the game of today.”
It is by any measure a must-read for all Cornell — make that all college — lacrosse fans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.