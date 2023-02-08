While they are accustomed to laboring in obscurity, the Cornell women's fencing team is putting together a season for the record books, and is by any measure worthy of attention. At the Northwestern Duals in Evanston, Illinois over the weekend, the Big Red ran its impressive record to 23-4, and on Saturday, pulled off the biggest win in program history.
After an opening loss to Stanford – a 14-13 squeaker – Cornell took revenge on the rest of the field, beating Incarnate Word (20-7), Denison (24-3) and Lawrence (25-2), but the memory of those dominant wins will fade long before the thrill of taking a 16-11 contest against Notre Dame, the nation's #1 ranked team.
The team rode the momentum into Sunday's match ups, but suffered another loss, a 14-13 heart breaker to #6 Ohio State. The Big Red came back strong with a gritty 15-12 win over #11 Temple. The final contest of the Duals was a very lopsided 27-0 win over unranked Cleveland State.
The Big Red fencers will host the Ivy League Championship from February 10-12.
Early in my tenure as the Ithaca Times' sports guy, I was pleased to interview Jim Hofher, who was hired as the head football coach at Cornell. I met and briefly interacted the rest of the staff, and little did any of us know that one of the assistants – an Offensive Line coach by the name of Jeff Stoutland – would, 30 years later, be going for his second Super Bowl ring.
10 years ago this week, Stoutland was hired to be the Offensive Line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, and in 2018, soon after the Eagles took down the Patriots in the Supper Bowl he was named Run Game Coordinator. He just signed a contract extension, bringing to a temporary halt the efforts being put forth by some NFL teams to hire him as their Offensive Coordinator.
Stoutland took quite the circuitous route to the NFL, and interestingly, along the way, he had a head coaching stint that left him tied for the all-time worst winning percentage in college football history.
Stoutland started his coaching career at his alma mater – Southern Connecticut State. Fellow Eagles' assistant Roy Istvan also played at SCS and did a coaching stint at Cornell (from 2014-2016). Stoutland also coached at Alabama, Miami, Michigan State and Syracuse.
While at Miami, Stoutland was elevated to the position of Interim Head Coach after the previous coach was fired prior to the Hurricanes' appearance in the Sun Bowl. The 'Canes faced Notre Dame in that game, and the Fighting Irish prevailed, 33-17. That left Stoutland with a career head coaching record of 0-1, and a winning percentage of .000, which is, of course, tied for the all-time worst winning percentage in NCAA history.
A few thoughts about the Binghamton Bombers, the new franchise playing in the PBLA (Professional Box Lacrosse Association). Some things, I like... I like some of the names in the league: The New England Chowderheads, the Charlotte Bootleggers, the Trenton Terror. I like the fact that a group of entrepreneurs are trying something new. I like the fact that there are more opportunities for lacrosse players to keep playing.
Now for something I really do not like... The Bombers have a television ad running that showed some fast-paced excitement and some high-level skills. That's good. Then, unfortunately, the advertisement shows two players tearing off the gloves and getting into a fist fight. I suppose that such footage will draw some fans to the games, but I'm not one of them. There are enough “combat sports,” and I do not think lacrosse should be one of them.
