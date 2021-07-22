ITHACA, NY -- After sharing photos on social media after her eight-day, 363-mile Buffalo-to- Albany bicycle trip wrapped up last week, Beth Orenstein was a bit puzzled when people kept calling her “amazing.”
Beth and I spoke at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, and I remarked that many retirees would not be up and around at such an hour. Beth laughed and said, “A couple of days ago, I would already have 20 miles on my bike after someone made me breakfast!”
Beth — a retired firefighter for the City of Ithaca — joined a few hundred other riders to ride the length of the Erie Canal. Elaborating on her discomfort at being called “amazing,” the 62 year-old said, “There were cyclists of all abilities, and a lot of older people. Many were in their 70s, and one woman — who was 88 — was riding with her daughter. Another rider was a guy from Israel, riding with his grandson. Another guy — who was 77 — said, 'I'm going to ride in all 50 states!' I made so many odd and cool connections. It was incredible that so many people traveled so far to be a part of it. I felt far from 'amazing.'”
The tour is organized annually by the Parks and Trails of NY, and while last year's event was cancelled, 350 riders showed up this year. While some are able to just focus on riding, others are part of the army of volunteers needed to pull off such an undertaking. In Beth's words, “The volunteers run the show. They operate the shower trucks, transport the gear, run the entertainment (like presentations by local historians), unload the gear, pack up the sites and provide the snacks.” She described one glitch that really tested the volunteers, saying, “The riders usually stay at a fort in Rome, NY, and this year they decided they didn't want that many people packed in together so they bused the riders elsewhere and the volunteers had to move 400 bikes into the fort.”
What Beth could have said was that “We” had to move the bikes, as she also served as one of the volunteers in addition to cranking out the 50 miles per day. It was her second time doing so, as she first completed the double-duty five years ago. When Beth said, “The volunteers that also ride burn a lot more energy,” I believed her.
The experience has changed some in that five-year span. According to Beth, “Five years ago, there was a lot of gravel along the canal — you know, like the Black Diamond Trail — but this year it was about 85% [paved].” She added, “There was a bike mechanic at every rest stop,” and she laughed when she said, “I only had one flat tire on the entire ride, and my buddy had six in one day!”
Orenstein shared how “super fascinating” she found the presentations by the historians. She said, “When it was built, the Erie Canal changed everything, in terms of commerce. Now, having the canal trail open is revitalizing a lot of the local economies along the way. It's changing everything again.”
I asked Beth how the crazy weather we are having this summer impacted her experience, and she offered, “I was riding along one day, and I was soaked. I thought about how fortunate I am to be able to do this, and I thought to myself, 'You're soaked! So what?' It was great.”
***
I am grateful to Beth for giving me such a fun story to write, because last weekend might have been the worst sports viewing period of my entire life...
On Friday, I drove two hours to watch my daughter play in a softball tournament, watched one game that evening, then saw both of Saturday's games get washed out. I returned home, looking forward to at least getting to watch Tim Locastro play for the Yankees that evening.
Backing up... I showed a friend some Locastro YouTube offerings, and my friend said — after watching Tim crash into the wall after making a great catch — “He won't have a long career if he does that very often.”
Well, as most baseball fans know, Locastro went into the wall in the first inning, made another great catch, and tore his ACL. Done for the season. Damn. He'll be back.
