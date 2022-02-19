ITHACA, NY -- When Dan Swanstrom submitted his sudden resignation a few weeks ago, the football coach's departure rattled some Ithaca College sports fans. After all, Swanstrom was at IC for a mere four years, and the Bombers are accustomed to continuity and consistency, as evidenced by two winter sports both preparing for a big post-season.
Dan Raymond has been at the helm of the women's basketball team for 22 years, and the Bombers just ran their win streak to an impressive 14 games. Over that 22-year span, the Bombers have made the NCAA tournament 15 times, the second round 11 times, the Sweet 16 four times and the Elite 8 twice. Currently standing at 19-3 at the time of publication (14-1 in the Liberty League), the team is well on its way to its 15th 20-win season under Raymond.
The team's three graduate students were honored before its 14th consecutive win (against St. Lawrence), as Grace Cannon, Kelly Lamarre and Megan Yawman have made significant contributions to the Bombers' success. Grace showed her gratitude by putting up some impressive numbers — scoring 19 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
Cannon's overall stat lines have been eye-opening, as she has scored in double figures in each of the 14 wins. Her lowest point total was 10, while her highest was 24, and in that game (versus Rochester), she also served notice with 10 rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Coach Raymond told me, “Grace and Cara Volpe have been our primary scorers, and Lindsay Albertelli has also contributed a lot.”
Lamarre made a key steal to wrap up the effort against St. Lawrence, and Yawman added timely points as well.
The Bombers will be at home this weekend for two Liberty League contests, hosting Bard on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Vassar Saturday at 2 p.m. Heading into the final stretch, Raymond said, “We're in good shape health-wise, but we know better than to take anything for granted.”
***
Cornell's wrestling program gets a lot of publicity, and as one who has written about the team and about Kyle Dake's path to becoming a world champion and an Olympic medalist, I would never begrudge them that spotlight. That said, wrestling fans know that the Big Red are not the only game in town, and a recent article on the Bombers' website conveys that the program's excellence is widely known.
Rofkin Wrestling recently released its ranking of the top Division III wrestling programs of the last decade, and Ithaca College was ranked third on the list. The ranking was based on the number of national medalists, and the Bombers have had 28 since 2012. Of those 28 wrestlers that have stepped on the podium, four have been national champions (Ricardo Gomez, Ben Brisman, Jeremy Stierly and Seth Ecker), and the program's pedigree includes three NCAA Division III Team Championships, 12 individual national champions, 83 All-Americans, and 12 top-five team finishes at the national tournament.
Sustained excellence often involves the aforementioned consistency and continuity, and Marty Nichols brings both to the Bombers. Nichols was a three-time All-American for the Bombers from 1987-1990, and he was an integral part of the program's first two national championships. He worked as an assistant at Cornell, coached the Ithaca High wrestlers briefly, then returned to South Hill as an assistant before taking the reins in 1996. Now in his 26th year, Nichols (an Ithaca College Hall of Fame inductee) has a trophy case full of awards, including Coach of the Year awards given out by New York State, the ECWC and the NCAA. He was also recognized for his achievements as a scholar-athlete.
That consistency and continuity is also embodied by assistant coach Ricardo Gomez, who joined the Bombers' staff in the 2013-14 season after winning the NCAA Division III Championship at 125 pounds during his senior season in 2013.
At this writing, Ithaca College wrestling program is ranked #26, and in its last outing, the team put together a 30-12 win over visiting Wilkes University. With that victory, the Bombers improved to 10-4 overall as they close out the regular season slate in a dual against crosstown rival SUNY Cortland.
