A wise man once gave me two Life Coaching tidbits: “Know Your Place” and “Don't Take Yourself Too Seriously.” Mike Toerper - Ithaca College's head coach of football – talked to the same wise man.
Toerper and I talked about the upcoming season, and I asked him if he feels – now that he is entering his second season – like he is closer to running “his own program.”
Of course, when most coaches take the reins, they are coaching players recruited by someone else, and it can take a couple of years for it to feel like “their” program, but there is a different dynamic at play here. Toerper replied, “Actually, I recruited many of the seniors and 5th-year players when I was here as an assistant (2017-2019), so I have known these guys since they were 17. “He added, “Those players are very special to me, of course, but so is every other player.”
That's a lot of special. There are 124 players in camp this year, and a coaching staff of ten is tasked with assembling the puzzle pieces. I asked if there is a JV team, and Mike said, “We like to call it a 'Developmental Squad,' or our 'Triple-A Program,' and those guys will play in four or five contests this fall.”
As for knowing one's place, Coach Toerper had this to say when I asked if it felt more like “his” program: “Ours is a shared program. Everybody has a piece, and everybody feels a sense of ownership. There is so much to it, and I see my job as just trying to keep it all aligned. Communication is our core value, and we try to get it across to the players that the priority should be to enjoy the journey.”
As for not taking himself too seriously, I was convinced that Toerper had learned that lesson when he told me, “I'm just the guy that answers the question you (sports writers) ask and takes the heat if we lose!”
Coach Toerper did not take a lot of heat in his first season at the program's helm, as the Bombers went 12-1 and did not lose until the Quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III tournament. Ithaca will open the 2023 campaign at Johns Hopkins on September 2 and take the field as the 9th-ranked team in D-3. Hopking starts the season ranked #18 and will be one of the ranked teams the Bombers will face this year. The other team will be SUNY Cortland (ranked #17), and the famed Cortace Jug will be held at Butterfield Stadium this year (November 11).
Ithaca's roster includes 56 players who are juniors, seniors, or fifth-year players, 25 are sophomores, and 46 first-year players are in camp, preparing for the 2023 campaign.
Having all those returnees in camp generates a lot of optimism, especially when a returning quarterback has A.J. Wingfield's resume. Wingfield has started 23 games as the Bombers' field general, and the team has won 20 of those contests. The QB's touchdown-to-interception is impressive – 35 to 5 – and he has completed 69% of his passes while piling up 4,473 yards. Wingfield – the reigning Liberty League Offensive Player of the Year - also has 450 yards as a ball carrier and has scored seven touchdowns as a rusher.
In its preseason projections, D3Football.com has picked Wingfield as a Third-Team All-American, making him the sixth Ithaca College player to be recognized. The others are Nicholas Bahamonde (2022), Will Gladnet (2018), Jordan Schem ((2017) Sam Carney (2014), and Joe Scalise (2005).
Wingfield will have some seasoned help on offense, as wide receivers Sam Kline (19 receptions and 2 TDs in 13 games) and Julien Deumaga (24 receptions and 4 TDs) will return.
Also hoping to inject some excitement into the Bombers' season is 1st Team All Liberty League player Anthony D'Addetta, who electrified the crowd last season with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the Bombers' victory over Bridgewater State. That was the most extended return in I.C. History. D'Addetta returned 30 kicks for a total of 858 yards and did double-duty as a receiver, catching eight passes for 99 yards and two scores.
On the defensive side of the ball, the backfield will have some experience, as D-back Tamir Rowser returns, having recorded 16 tackles in 12 games last year, as does fellow corner Ryan Salisbury, who had 13 stops. Junior Jake Connolly looks to come back as strong as last year, when he had 36 tackles in 13 games, as does linebacker Ben Stola, who played in all 13 games and was credited with 43 tackles.
