Heading to Massachusetts to play Endicott College for the first time in program history, the Ithaca College Bombers had six hours on the bus to think about how to win on the Gulls' home field and even their record at 1-1. It was a bit of an unfamiliar feeling, as the Bombers won 12 in a row last season before being dealt their first loss. The scenario was a familiar one in the sense that last week's opener against Johns Hopkins was also a road game, and also against a first-time opponent,
That six-hour return trip did feel a little shorter given the Bombers pulled off a 20-17 come-from-behind win. It was a back-and-forth affair, and the visitors found themselves trailing by two scores (17-7) in the fourth quarter. Veteran quarterbacks are supposed to thrive in such situations, and it is safe to say that the wind was taken out of the Gulls' sails when Ithaca's A.J. Wingfield hit Sam Kline with a 23-yard completion on a third and 22 to keep that touchdown drive alive, and the pair's connection paid off again with 2:06 to play when Wingfield hit Kline with a 30-yard strike to put the Bombers up 20-17.
From that point, it was up to Ithaca's defense to stiffen up and preserve the lead. The D's first order of business was, of course, to keep the hosts out of the end zone, and the second was to keep them out of field goal range. The defense did its job in the sense that they forced a 49-yard field goal attempt – no chip shot at any level – and when the kick went wide right, the Bombers had prevailed.
It was, from a statistical standpoint, a very evenly matched contest. Ithaca edged out Endicott in Total Yards (312-289), in Passing Yards (133-105 and in Time of Possession (32:23-27:37). Kline would have a big receiving day, hauling in seven of Wingfield's 16 completions for 92 yards and that big touchdown, and on the defensive side of the ball, Ben Stola and Darren Brunner had ten tackles each. Tamir Rowser had three ig pass breakups and five tackles to contribute.
Football coached are often “Here and Now” types this time of year, as evidenced by my brief interaction with Bomber Head Coach Mike Toerper on Thursday. I was at I.C., working on a project with retired baseball coach George Valesente, and I encountered Toerper. I said, “Coach, maybe after you've been here 40 years I'll do a project with you.” Mike said, “Yeah, maybe, but right now I'm thinking about the next 40 minutes.”
The Bombers will travel to Alfred University (1-1) for their third consecutive away game. Kickoff is scheduled for 1pm.
The USA Hockey's 2023 Hall of Fame will induct five new members on December 6 in Boston, and the bio of one of those inductees reads, “... a native of Ithaca, New York.” Justifiably, the accolades and awards and the recognition just keep piling up for Dustin Brown, and the numbers tell part of the story.
Brown spent 18 seasons in the NHL – all with the Los Angeles Kings – and in 2012 and again in 2014, Dustin hoisted the coveted Stanley Cup. He played in 1,296 regular -season games (the 7th most of any American-born player), and he racked up 712 points in 325 goals and 387 assists. Brown has five straight seasons during which he scored 20 goals and put up 50 points, and the scrappy team captain was never afraid of contact, as evidenced by the fact that he is the NHL's all-time leader in hits. He also skated twice for the red, white and blue, helping the USA to a silver medal in the 2010 Olympics, and a fourth-place finish in 2014.
Brown's brilliant-by-any-measure career was not defined merely by numbers, however, as the also won the NHL Foundation Player Award (given in recognition of his extensive charitable work) and the Mark Messier Leadership Award (for team leadership on and off the ice).
The USA Hockey HOF's other inductees are Brian Burke (a hockey executive) Katie King-Crowley and Jamie Langenbrunner (players) and Brian Murphy (referee).
