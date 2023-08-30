It always feels like Cornell is the last college football team to take the field, and this year, that seems especially true. The Big Red does open its season later than most programs – this year, the team visits Lehigh on September 16 and Yale on September 23, and it won't be until the September 30 Homecoming game that Cornell finally plays at home.
David Archer – C.U. Class of '05 - is entering his 11th season at the helm after a year as an assistant at Farleigh Dickinson and four years as an assistant at his alma mater. Cornell's website states, “From student-athlete to assistant coach to head coach, Archer has seemingly always bled Big Red.”
I caught up with Coach Archer in his office just before he went to the field for a late-August practice. I was aware that junior Jameson Wang was returning as the Big Red's quarterback, and I asked Archer just how crucial that leadership experience would be. He said, “Jameson had a good year in '22. He led the Ivy League in total touchdowns last year. (14 passing, eight rushing)” The coach was pleased to add, “Of our 22 starters on both sides of the ball, 18 are returnees.” Cornell's Offensive captain will be lineman Micah Sahakian and the defense will be captained by senior linebacker Jake Stebbins (a preseason All-Ivy pick and a second-team pick last year).
Coaches are asked to make preseason predictions every year, and having known Archer for a long time, wanted to “keep it real,” if you will. I asked him what promises he makes to the 100 or so players in camp and what he can't promise, and he said, “We can't promise results, but we can promise that trust in our process will pay off.” He added, “Our leadership and our mindset are as good as they've ever been, and if we start 6-0, I expect that we will be 'on the edge' for Game 7. If we start 0-1, we'll come out for Game 2 'on the edge.'” I asked him to define “ the edge,” and he said, “We define it as not heads, not tails, but the third side of the coin, where we are working, doing, and being the best we can be. We advocate finding our personal and competitive edge and living on it.” He expanded on the point, saying, “Ultimately, staying in the moment and staying in the process are the only things over which we have any control. That's what we can promise, that staying in the process will pay off.”
Archer pointed out that in football (unlike basketball, hockey, and lacrosse), Ivy League teams have to get it right the first time around. He said, “Given there are no post-season playoffs and no bowl games, we have one shot.”
I told the coach I assumed his time as a student-athlete at Cornell made him very relatable and boosted his credibility among his players. He replied, “I tell every player that I was overwhelmed too and that if anything feels like it's too much, they can call me. There is a lot to process – academics, personalities, team chemistry – there are life lessons in all of it.”
Of the 18 returnees, nine have been projected to be All-Ivy picks, according to the famed preseason prognosticator, Phil Steele. Steele predicts that Stebbins will be a first-team selection. At the same time, Sahakian, Wang, and return specialist Davor Kiser are likely second-team picks. Steele's predictions go on to say that tight end Matt Robbert, linebacker Connor Henderson and place kicker Jackson Kennedy are projected third-team picks.
Stebbins – a three time All-Ivy selection - was in the league's top five in tackles, and is a two-time captain.
Sahakian is a seasoned veteran, having been on the field for 613 snaps last year, and having played both tackle positions.
Wang had quite a sophomore season, rushing for 559 yards, passing for 1,650 and ranking in the top 100 in the nation in 14 offensive categories.
Kiser, a second-team All-Ivy pick last year, had an electrifying 91 yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and hopes to add a few more to his resume this year.
Tillman was second on the team with 276 rushing yards, and had a 130 yard game before missing four games with an injury.
Bradley started all ten games last season, and was on the field for 705 snaps.
Robbert snared 31 passes for 468 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.
Henderson was a reliable defender, with 47 tackes and three pass breakups over the course of last season, and Kennedy was 7-for-11 on field goals – including a 45-yard game-winner against Colgate. He was also a perfect 25-for-25 on PAT attempts.
For more info, visit www.cornellbigred.com.
