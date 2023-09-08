It would have been interesting to see the reactions of the interviewing committee when Bill Bryant was asked in 2021 if he had any relevant experience to be hired as the Executive Director of Section IV Athletics. Bill said (something to the effect of), “Starting around 1965, I was a student-athlete in Owego, after graduating from Ithaca College, I started teaching and coaching at Spencer-Van Etten in the 1970s, after that, I was the Athletic Director for the Ithaca City School District for well over 20 years until my retirement, then I was the Director of the Interscholastic Athletic Conference. That's well over 50 years. Might that be enough?”
Indeed, Bryant's loyalty to Section IV sports runs deep, and when a soccer referee approached him last fall and told him that a pair of fans had followed him to his car after a middle-school game, confronted him, made deeply disturbing and disparaging comments, then threatened him with physical harm, Bryant knew he had to try to do something. As he was telling me the story, the clearly frustrated and irritated Bryant – a friend since our days in Owego a half-century ago– shook his head and said, “And we wonder why we have a shortage of officials.”
“I didn't sleep that night,” Bryant offered, “and then at 4 am, a light came on – figuratively – and I started putting the initiative together.” The “initiative” is a sportsmanship-themed program that is being presented at area schools, and in Bryant's words, “Section IV covers a lot of territory, so we broke it into four regions: Oneonta, Ithaca, Horseheads and the Triple Cities.” (Section IV is made up of 70 schools, and five conferences – STAC, IAC, MAC, Tri-Valley and Delaware). Bill added, “We publicized the events, sent out flyers, and we're trying to get everyone to attend at least one of the events.” (The first event was held at Johnson City High School, and drew over 200 students.)
The program runs 45 minutes to an hour, and it features presentations by officials – in uniform – student-athletes in their team jerseys, plus Athletic Directors and coaches. Bryant kicks off the event with the backstory of the program's origin, and then officials share some perspective, as do coaches. Students are asked to read some of the over 40 Public Service Announcements that have been created, and in Bryant's words, “The focus in on character, respect and integrity.”
There is also a recruiting element involved, and Bryant asks an important question: “What happens if there are no referees?” Coaches are encouraged to set up parent meetings, and a Student Advisory Committee will play a key role in making the initiative its best chance to deliver the desired outcomes.
Steve Huber has been a soccer referee for 25 years – from youth to travel to high school to college games – and when asked about the fan behavior that prompted the initiative he said, “It took a turn for the worse pre-Covid, with more people getting nasty toward the officials.” He added, “A lot of work has been done on this, and the initiative that Bill Bryant is implementing really helps. In many leagues, there is a zero-tolerance policy in place, there is a Field Marshall there. We can stop a game or even suspend a match.” According to Huber, “The fact that the coaches are becoming more educated on the issue is very helpful.”
As the initiative picks up momentum, Bryant feels encouraged. “It seems to be well-received,” he stated, “and it's something we'll always do, but I know we're facing an uphill battle. To have a referee leave a middle-school soccer game – any game, for that matter – and fear for his or her safety is unacceptable.”
Congrats to Ithaca's own Paul Maccarone, who won the Professional Axe division at this year's Game of Throws in Ohio. The event drew 61 competitors from the U.S. And Canada, and Maccarone – who took third in the Professional Knife category – beefed up his bulging trophy case once again. Paul was kind enough to host me at his home axe and knife throwing venue a few summers back, and while I nailed a couple of throws, I learned that a lot goes into getting the speed, the angles and the revolutions to converge on a successful throw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.