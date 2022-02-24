ITHACA, NY -- I recall being approached by an editor in 1995 — three years into my Ithaca Times gig — and asked if I had heard that Cornell had hired a new hockey coach. “You might want to make an appointment to meet this guy,” I was told.
I laughed and told my colleague that I had already met Mike Schafer — 13 years ago. In the fall of 1982, Schafer was one of the brash newcomers to the Big Red hockey team, and I — as an employee of Cornell Athletics — saw him five days a week. We got to be friends, and when I had a housewarming party in 1985, I invited Schafer to bring a friend or two. Mid-party, I was surprised to hear what sounded like a tractor coming up my driveway, and I saw Mike's old boat of an Oldsmobile, packed with six or seven teammates. The overloaded car had bottomed out on my driveway, and the muffler had fallen off. Nearly four decades later, he still wants money for his broken muffler and I want him to pay up for the damage to my driveway.
This year, 37 years and nearly 500 wins later, the silver-haired elder statesman and legit icon had to take a little mid-season break from his coaching duties. While being treated for COVID, Schafer's doctor's discovered that he needed a cardiac stent to correct a heart issue, and on Jan. 8, Associate Head Coach Ben Syer took over on an interim basis. I wondered what it would be like for Schafer to take some time off in the middle of a hockey season for the first time since he first laced up a pair of skates.
Schafer is now back on the bench, and I reached out over the weekend to ask him about his unexpected time off. I pointed out that I had been following some social media posts that showed an incredible outpouring of support for the longtime coach, and I asked him how that felt. Mike replied, “The cards, calls and all communication has meant a lot. It has helped with all the down time when I am typically so busy. That adjustment and hearing from people has helped mentally. We are very grateful for all the prayers and well wishes from everyone.”
The Big Red has wrapped up its home schedule (for the regular season) and will head to Quinnipiac on Friday and to Princeton on Saturday. As for the post-season, the three points the Big Red earned by beating Clarkson on Saturday kept Cornell in fourth place in the ECAC Hockey standings with 33 points and clinched home-ice advantage for the team's first playoff series. Go Big Red.
***
A few updates on athletes featured in recent columns... First, the Ithaca High boys' basketball team got off to a rough start, and head coach Lester McNair told me, “We were in a tough spot, we were 2-5 and that did not look good for our goal of making the sectionals.” Lester added, “Well, the players have showed a lot of heart and resilience in the second half of the season, and we are playing as the #5 seed in the sectionals starting on Wednesday, in Binghamton.”
***
A few weeks back, I wrote about the Ithaca High wrestling team. At hat time, George Oroudjov had his sights set on claiming the top spot in section IV at 138 pounds, and Daniel Parker had the same goal at 145. Both wrestlers took the mat at the sectional finals last weekend, and both are headed for the state tournament, as Oroudjov pinned his opponent in 1:07 and Parker followed suit in 2:43. Go Little Red.
***
I wrote last week that the Ithaca College women's basketball team was riding a 14-game win streak, and I asked head coach Dan Raymond if that was the team's longest win streak ever. He said, “I'm not sure.” I asked if he would take a 14-game win streak in any season, and he laughed and said, “I sure would.”
Since then, the Bombers won three more, securing their third straight Liberty League title in the process. On Friday, they rolled over Bard, and on Saturday, they took care of business by beating Vassar 80-72. Next up, Ithaca will host the Liberty League tournament. The opening round took place as we went to press, and the semifinals will be held on Saturday. Details at www.ithaca.edu.
