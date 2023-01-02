In September, I wrote a column acknowledging the 30-year anniversary of my taking over this sport column. This is my 30th Year in Stories column, and it warms – and breaks – my heart to say that the story that moved me the most this year is also at the top of the list of the two-thousand-plus stories I have written, Of course, I will save it for last...
The year started on a sad note, as John Murphy, my dear friend and most loyal reader, passed on in January, 3 months shy of his 100th birthday. I have saved a half dozen of John's voice mails offering feedback on my stories, and if I ever need any inspiration, I just listen to them.
It was a thrill to watch Cornell's Yanni Diakomihalis win his third NCAA wrestling title. He will go for number four in March of 2023, and being a four-time champ would put him in truly elite company, as only four wrestlers (including Cornell's Kyle Dake) have accomplished the feat.
I loved writing about my friend, Jamal Diboun, who completed his first 50-mile Ultra Matathon this year, following in the footsteps of his brother, Yassine, who is an elite Ultra runner with numerous 100-milers to his credit.
Ithaca's own Dustin Brown made hockey fans proud, retiring after an awesome 17-year NHL career that saw him win two Stanley Cups.
The squash community experienced a pendulum swing when Cornell's Sivasangari Subramaniam won the NCAA singles title, and a few weeks later was involved in a very serious car crash in her native Mayasia. Fans and friends held their breath, praying for her survival first, and then for the resumption of her squash career. Thankfully, both are on track.
I loved writing about Ithacan Buck Briggs' return to Cooperstown, where he reunited with his roommate during the time both men had heart transplants, 5 years ago. The other guy has been to Cooperstown a few times. His name is Rod Carew.
It was fun to catch up with Ed Marinaro, who was in town with his teammates from the 1971 team. The Ivy champs were recognized for their accomplishments (2 years late due to Covid), and while Marinaro is always a little emotional when he returns to Cornell, this year was special. His son, Eddie suited up for the Big Red and played on the same field on which his dad damn near won the Heisman.
Okay, thanks for hanging in there. The most moving story I have ever written unfolded in April, when Ithaca High grad and Army lacrosse player Ryan Sposito stepped onto Schoellkopf Field to take on the Big Red. Cornell was having a stellar season, and while many in attendance could never have imagined rooting for a visiting player, this was different. I took in the surreal experience in the pres box, sitting with my dear friends Pat and Richie Moran, Ryan's grandparents. Richie had coached the Big Red during the glory days, leading the team to three NCAA championships and gaining Legend status in the process. Richie would have loved to be in the stands with his family, but 3 years of dialysis treatments had rendered him too compromised to do so.
It was like some movie script come to life as Ryan – a part-time player – took the field and in the third quarter, rifled three shots into the goal to put Army in control of the game. The visitors would ultimately upset the Big Red, and when asked if it felt strange to cheer against the Big Red, Pat Moran said, simply, “Family first.”
The following day was Easter Sunday, and I was once again blessed to be with the Morans. It was a day filled with tears and gratitude, as we all knew that was the last lacrosse game Richie would ever see, and his beloved grandson absolutely lit it up. A week later, Richie sat in his favorite chair, in his home, and passed on to the next phase of his journey. I miss him a lot.
Thanks for reading, my friends. Have a wonderful holiday season.
