ITHACA, NY --Talk about a leap of faith...
When Sivasangari Subramaniam was a world-class high school squash player from Malaysia — a World Junior runner-up and on the radar of every collegiate coach — she had many options, one of which was to come to Cornell and be coached by David Palmer.
“Sivi and her family visited lots of universities, as they were looking for a place that would offer high-level squash and an Ivy League education,” Coach Palmer told me. “Cornell offered several selling points — it's a safe area, a great school, no big distractions and Sivi would be able to really focus on her studies and maximize her time.” He added, “Fortunately, we hit it off, and her father was keen to have her work with me.”
Well, three years later and so far so good. After reaching the semifinals and finals in her first two seasons, Subramaniam capped off a dominant 19-0 junior year by winning the NCAA individual championship with a dramatic five-game victory over Harvard's Hana Moataz by scores of 11-4, 2-11, 11-9, 12-14 and 11-7.
I asked Palmer (who hails from Australia and is a two-time world champion) how it felt to see his star player win the title, and he replied, “It's a real milestone for Sivi and for our program. Having played on the pro circuit for 18 years, I understand the sacrifices Sivi has made.”
He added that he was so pleased that her family was able to be there to see her win the title, and acknowledged the sacrifices they have made as well. The coach said, “That sacrifice will set Sivi up for the future, as she will have a communications degree from Cornell and she will play on the pro tour.” He added, “I think she could work her way into the top 10 on the pro tour. She has already beaten some of the top 10 players, and at that level, with the prize money plus the sponsorships, a player can make a good living.”
According to Palmer, Sivi will finish this semester, take some time off and then return for her final year of eligibility. High above Cayuga's waters, high above the world of NCAA women's squash. Congratulations to Sivi, to her family and to Cornell Squash.
***
It was announced last week that Andy Noel would be retiring as Cornell's athletic director, and that announcement was followed up by Cornell wrestling team's big victory — at home — at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) Championship. The EIWA title was the Big Red's 26th, and the weekend saw three Cornellians take the top spot on the podium and a total of six qualifying for the NCAA tournament. Picking up titles were Yanni Diakmohalis at 149 pounds, Vito Arajau at 125 and Jonathan Loew at 184. The title was the third for Diakomihalis, while Arajau and Loew won their first. Lewis Fernandes (heavyweight), Julian Ramirez (165) and Jacob Cardenas (197) also qualified for the NCAAs, which will be held in two weeks. If it seems like Diakomihalis has been around forever, that's understandable. During the 2017-18 season, he won the NCAA title at 141 pounds to cap off a 37-1 rookie season. In 2018-19, Yanni was a finalist for the Hodge Trophy as the nation's most outstanding college wrestler, as he finished off a 29-0 season with a 6-4 win over No. 2 seed Joey McKenna of Ohio State in sudden victory in the NCAA finals for his second straight national title. After taking a break to train for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team and sitting out the COVID canceled season last year, Diakomihalis will be gunning for his third NCAA title.
I tied those two news items together, because I met Andy Noel 41 years ago, when he was the Big Red's wrestling coach, and I have seen him at several hundred Big Red sporting events over the years. No doubt, Andy has a real loyalty to Cornell Athletics as a whole, but when it comes to the wrestling program, it's as much passion as it is loyalty. Congrats to the wrestlers heading to the NCAAs, and to Andy. Stay tuned for a much more expansive story regarding Noel's tenure at Cornell...
