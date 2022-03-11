Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. High 28F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers by midnight. Winds will diminish some later on. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.