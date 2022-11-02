When Stephanie Val-letta (the Coordinator of Student Wellness and Athletics) at Ithaca High said the Little Red Cross Country team was returning to prominence under a dynamic coach, I envisioned some recent college grad, long on idealism and short on experience. I wondered if a young coach would grasp the sweeping legacy of the program's long run of dominance. I asked Rich Bernstrin, the retired coach and the Wise Old Man on the Cross Country Mountain for his take on the new guy, and he said, “I'm doing a bit of mentoring with him. He's awesome.”
Soon, I was on the phone with Chris McClure, and it so happens that I have known his parents for decades, and that his dad, Bill, is a retired football coach (Newfield) and a guy I have always held in very high regard, both profes- sionally and personally. (Jan's cool too.)
I seemed to recall that Bill and Jan spoke of their son, and if it was the same guy, he was no whippersnapper. Sure enough. I soon learned that Chris is 39 years old, he has spent the better part of his adult life studying ways to stay healthy on myriad levels, and his path to coaching at Ithaca High is a circuitous and interesting one.
“Growing up,” Chris offered, “I saw the teacher/coach model, and it was made clear to me that it's a passion project.”
Chris's talent as a runner revealed itself early, as he was on Trumansburg's varsity track team during his seventh and eighth grade years, and at 103 pounds, he “received my dad's blessing” to forego football in favor of track. The track coach convinced the youngster to run cross- country as well, and Chris also took a shot at the demanding world of local Youth Hockey, an experience he calls “very formative.”
Given T-Burg did not have a hockey team, Chris would turn his attention away from the sport, but still values some of the relationships built during those years (he mentioned Adam and Noah Hilker and their dad, Jim, his youth hockey coach,) McClure's coaching career started at an unlikely time and at an unlikely level. While running for the University of Buffalo, Chris was mentored by Victoria Mitchell, a runner and a Physiologist that brought an interesting and innova- tive cross section of ideas and techniques to her coaching. (Ironically, Stephanie Valletta was across the hall at UB at the time.)
Upon graduation, Chris was asked to help out with the coaching duties at his alma mater right out of college, and in his words, “My coach became my colleague.” McClure would ultimately spread his wings, move to Seattle, become a yoga instructor, and immerse himself in the further study of bio- mechanics, running as a lifelong sport, and “how to fix form.”
After 18 years away, the newly-mar- ried McClure says he “missed the team dynamic and found my way back here.” Hired during the crazy and trying times of the pandemic-abbreviated sport sea- sons, Chris finally feels like he is able to “really get to know the kids and establish a solid blueprint for the program.” He says he is very impressed with his team's commitment to academics as well as athletics (the team carries a collective 94 GPA). We talked about the importance of internal versus external motivation, and Chris said, “Last year, this group – that is quite young – really found its groove.”
Heading into the team's post-season meets, McClure said, “They are now performing shockingly well, they're doing the talking about the program's legacy, and history.” As a coach, McClure stated, “I want them to find the joy of running, and to make it a healthy, lifelong sport,” and he added that he is “grateful for the opportunity to carry Rich's torch.”
