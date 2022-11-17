For several years, Julie and Carl Johnson have been hosting gatherings at their home on East Hill, bringing in all manner of experts on all manner of topics Sunday the presentation – entitled “Only the Ball Was White” - took an in-depth look at the Negro Leagues and their impact on the game of baseball, the players that made up the rosters, and the impact of the leagues on the culture. The 2-hour gathering drew about two dozen people – from a pair of teenagers to an octogenarian – and if one had an interest in baseball, in history, in sociology or social justice, there was plenty of interesting material.
One of the presenters was Dr, Kenneth Clarke, a baseball fan, a Divinity School graduate, a historian and the present leader of Tompkins County Human Rights. Clarke grew up in Baltimore, and his mother – who passed very recently at age 96 – had a real love for baseball and took him to games as a special treat when he was a child. Given she was born in the 1920s, her early years as a baseball fan were spent cheering for the Negro League teams. “My mother got me interested,” Ken said, “and that interest deepened when I saw the Ken Burns documentary (which devoted significant time to the Negro Leagues) in 1994.”
The other presenter was David Moriah, who said, “I grew up in Yonkers, and baseball was the center of my life.” He has a cherished photo of his 9 year-old self posing with Casey Stengel in 1963, as David was a bat boy for the Mets. He has attended virtually every Hall of Fame induction ceremony for 40-some years, and has written extensively for many baseball-related publications and websites. At one point in his journey as a collector of baseball memorabilia, David turned his attention to the Negro Leagues, began a letter writing exchange with as many Negro League players as he could locate, and to his delight, many wrote back. Some were pleased to share addresses of other players, and Moriah now has an amazing scrapbook filled with baseball cards and photos of Negro League players, many of which are autographed.
Both men have a deep love for the game, and a deep sense of respect for the Negro League players, who, in Clarke's words, “Labored in obscurity for the love of the game.” Clarke gave a detailed look at the rise and fall of the leagues, and explained that after thriving for periods of time, there was a collapse when the Great Depression hit. Without that structural support, so to speak, the teams were forced to “barnstorm,” traveling from city to city on run down buses, eating and sleeping in segregated restaurants and hotels, playing two and three games every day to make it all worth it.
Ken and David told the stories of some of the Negro Leagues' most celebrated players, like the mighty Josh Gibson – who is said to have hit more than 800 home tuns – and Satchel Paige, the smooth and sage-like pitcher who pitched in the Negro Leagues until he was in his 40s, and did not retire until he was 59 years old.
One of the compelling segments looked at the life of Jackie Robinson, who, in Clarke's words, “Was a powerful and eloquent freedom fighter who broke the color barrier at great personal cost.” He said “Robinson's wife and son faced violent and virulent racism,” and pointed out that while the breaking of the color barrier had its upsides, for sure, it also caused great hardship in some circles as the teams and vendors and many businesses dependent on the Negro Leagues shriveled up.
It is well known that baseball executive Branch Rickey of the Brooklyn Dodgers was instrumental in bringing Robinson into the league, and many regarded it as a savvy business move to get ahead of the trend, if you will, but Rickey and Robinson were connected in another way. In Moriah's words, “Both men were devout Methodists, and Rickey saw it (affording Robinson an equal opportunity) as something he had to do, as a moral imperative.”
Thank you, Julie, Carl, Ken and David. It was an evening well spent.
