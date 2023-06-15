When I think of Mike Schafer, I flash back to an image from 1985. I was downtown at some festival, and many people stopped to check out the three local celebrities strolling up the Commons – shirtless, tanned, buff, and wearing the Ray Bans and Patrick Swayze-esque hairstyles. Indeed, Joe Nieuwendyk, Duane Moeser and Mike Schafer were Cornell Hockey rock stars, but they were also three guys who worked very hard at turning their passion into their livelihood,
When I sat down with Schafer last week to discuss his latest trip to the Dominican Republic with a contingent of Big Red hockey players, I took note that Mike's mullet had morphed into a healthy mop of silver curls - much like he had morphed into some sort of Elder Statesman. His imprint on Cornell Hockey is carved in stone – a solid career as a Big Red player (class of '86), 27 seasons as the head coach, north of 500 wins, 12 trips to the NCAAs, a berth in the Frozen Four – all tangibles that have made him a revered member of the Cornell Hockey community, and the Ithaca community at large. Most people with any interest in hockey are well aware of that. What many do not know is that Shafer has also had a big impact on the lives of some very grateful people in a far-away land.
How did the connection with the folks in the Dominican Republic originate?
“My wife was working for St. Catherine's,” he said “and Father Ron Gaesser had retired and he was going to Monte Plata to help build schools, and serve the poorest of the poor.” He added, “Back in '09, we started going as a team, and we have been a half-dozen times so far.”
The group of volunteers – usually ranging between six and nine players, and including Schafer's former Cornell teammate Tony Eisenhut and his family – uses its longtime connections to identify needs, and in Shafer's words, “We find community members in need of help, we do some fund raising – we sell jerseys and ask for donations - and when we get there, we do small or large projects - from building latrines or wheelchair ramps, to bringing indoor plumbing to families.” Mike's wife, Diane, and their three kids, Luke, John and Michelle, have also made the trip, and to Schafer, building relationships matters as much as building churches and schools (one of which specifically serves kids with various disabilities). He told me, “The people there become our friends. They don't have much, but we learn a lot from seeing the tight relationships in their communities, their interdependence. Everyone helps one another. It's kind of Old School.”
Mike added, “Things have changed so much over the years. In '09, we were bringing pens, paper and school supplies, and now they're using touch screens! Some have access to wi-fi, and they use You Tube to help with learning English, which enhances their tourism capabilities.”
Schaf shared a lot of photos of his players engaged in marathon volleyball tournaments in the sweltering heat, playing baseball with the local kids, and we laughed when I pointed out there wasn't a patch of ice in sight. Mike said, “The roosters get us up and moving early, and over the years, I have watched our guys play in those volleyball, soccer and baseball games.” He paused, aware that timing matters when delivering a comedic line... and the coach added, “It reinforced one thing: They are good hockey players!”
Over the course of 14 years, it has brought much satisfaction to Schafer and his companions to see so much progress. On the most basic of levels, the Portal De Belen Foundation (founded by Father Gaesser), fed over 250 families, and the long-term progress is tangible as well. “Some of the kids we have worked with,” Mike said, “have gone on to become teachers, others who thought they had no chance to go to University are now doctors, lawyers and pilots.”
The Cornell students, Schafer offered, “Come out with a real sense of gratitude, and perspective. It really is a life-changing experience.”
To support the Portal De Belen Foundation, please visit www.potraldebelenfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.