The year was 1993 and Rick LaFrance – who was at the time an athletic trainer at Cornell and a friend of mine– shared the physical and emotional damage he suffered as a high school and collegiate wrestler facing pressure to constantly starve and dehydrate himself so he could “make weight.” In Rick's words, “It messed me up for a long time. I had what I would now call an eating disorder for many years after my wrestling days.”
Rick passed on last week, and the news rippled out across the Cornell Athletics network. Dozens of former colleagues, hundreds of former student-athletes and members of the Groton community mourned the loss of this second-generation Cornell icon. Rick's dad – Dick LaFrance was a legendary character who was blinded in WWII while serving as a Tank Commander for General George S. Patton, and upon his return to civilian life, Dick carved out a place for himself on the Athletic Training staff. When Rick graduated from Ithaca College and was hired by Cornell, he would give his dad rides to and from work, and he could not resist telling Dick to remember to wear his heavy coat and rain jacket, and Dick would step outside – fully geared up - to feel the bright sun on a cloudless 90-degree day. Rick was proud to carry his dad's torch, and worked hard to carve out a place of his own.
Bernie DePalma came aboard as a physical therapist in 1980, and he told me, “At that time, there was a questionable policy in place that had athletic trainers also teaching physical education classes.” Bernie added, “I had never heard of such a thing. It limited their ability to provide treatments, and rehab.”
Seeing that policy as a sad waste of time and talent, DePalma – who would ultimately become the associate director of athletics for sports medicine and the Doc Kavanagh Head Athletics Trainer – set about making changes, empowering his staff to help reinvent the department. “To Rick's credit,” Bernie stated, “He got his EMT Certification, worked on an ambulance crew, envisioned an Emergency Action Plan, and then took it and ran with it.” Bernie added, with clear admiration, “Rick went from teaching P.E. classes to leading the emergency action plan, creating simulations to better prepare staff for responding to critical situations.”
DePalma also said, “Rick was one of the last trainers to work three sports (the workload was reduced to two), and he worked football, wrestling and lacrosse. He developed deep relationships with many coaches, and the combined sense of humor of Rick and the late Richie Moran left a hundred stories in its wake. A perfectly matched pair, the two made up imaginary supplies that students – and staff - would spend hours trying to find, and Rick once told a student that putting milk in the whirlpool was a beneficial move. The room was soon filled with milk bubbles, and a several-hour cleanup was underway.
Thirty years ago, when two collegiate wrestlers (not at Cornell) passed away as a result of those draconian weight loss practices, Rick remembered how such ill-advised traditions had impacted his own life, and in DePalma's words, “Rick was instrumental in Cornell implementing very intensive and strict testing guidelines regarding hydration and minimum body-fat standards. He and Andy Noel (a former wrestler, coach and the then-A.D.) and I were on a committee together to develop practical protocols to keep athletes safe.”
Rick was also a proud father and grandfather, and despite the fact that he grew to loathe the incessant grind of traveling while he was working, he and his wife, Margie, put in the miles during retirement. He pushed through some significant health challenges and he lived longer than it once appeared he would. “Rick made a decision to take a lot better care of himself,” said Bernie, his friend of 43 years. “He really turned his life around.”
I was so pleased to hear that after a lifetime spent taking care of others, Rick – in the last chapter of his life – took such good care of himself. I liked him a lot.
