A press release from the Tompkins Girls Hockey Association reminded me that “The year 1972 was significant as Title IX was adopted nationally, Cornell women’s hockey was founded, and the Ithaca Youth Bureau made gender equity a priority at its new rink at Cass Park; 2022 is a milestone forTGHA, the oldest girls hockey association in New York State.” (And third oldest in the country.)
Appropriately, the City of Ithaca, Mayor Laura Lewis (and New York State) have proclaimed the month of November “Tompkins Girls Hockey Month, and, according to the press release, “New York State Assembly Member Anna Kelles has presented a citation that commends TGHA for “providing a variety of opportunities for females in the areas of athletics and education, including ice skating instruction and ice times for hockey practices and games, all the while building a collaborative team environment that emphasizes opportunities to play over winning.”
Mary Grainger, has been a tireless advocate for local girls' hockey for the better part of 30 years, and most recently for enclosure the Cass Park rink.
I asked Mary to give me an overview of the weekend's events. As always, Mary expressed her gratitude to the people who showed up – and have been showing up – to build this 50-year legacy. She shared a video of Tara Bricker on the ice, on skates, wielding her hockey stick, organizing a shooting contest as part of the fund raising effort.
The two-dozen eager participants looked at the five-inch hole through which they would try to place the 3-inch puck in the “Shooting for Dollars” contest. Half the proceeds would go to the organization, and Tara – who Grainger described as having “been involved with TGHA her entire life, as a player, a coach, a referee and a major fan,” expressed her own “deep gratitude” to those who have made the experience possible for a half-century. She was thrilled to be on the ice with three generations of one TGHA family– Sue Cosentini (who coached Tara) Jamie Jensen (Sue's daughter, whom Tara coached) and Sophia (Jamie's daughter).
Fittingly, Friday was November 18, 50 years to the day when Cass Park offered its first ice time. 50 years later, Mary looked back on her own family's involvement (her two daughters, Maura and Erin, came up through the ranks and played collegiate hockey and beyond), and she stated, “TGHA didn't take elementary school kids until the late 90s, so that's when we got involved.” Since then, Mary has been involved in planning the 30th, 35th, 40th anniversary celebrations, and when the 45th came around, she was already neck-deep in doing the fund raising for the enclosure project. She said, “I didn't want to do two rodeos at once!,” and she adjusted her efforts accordingly.
Last weekend's celebration stirred up some emotions for many in attendance. Mary said, “I looked across the lobby, and I saw a woman who had flown in from California. She was with another woman, and I realized that both had lost family during their TGHA years. Some wondered how they got through it, and they said that it was because of their TGHA family. They were bonded through hockey.”
