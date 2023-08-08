When I took a position with Cornell Athletics in 1981, I learned a lesson about relationships in a college town. Being a small-town-born-and-raised guy in my mid-20s, I had many friends I had known since kindergarten – or earlier – and it was easy to take them for granted.
At Cornell, it was different, I noticed that people had their guard up, knowing that from year to year, their circle of friends would change. Young coaches took different jobs – voluntarily or involuntarily – grad assistants completed assignments and left, people wrapped up internships and went on to the next chapter of their lives. I understood putting my guard up when making friends.
Bernie DePalma was one of the first guys I met that summer. He was the same age as me, but he sure had a lot more letters after his name. He was a member of the Athletic Training staff, and the old guard welcomed his energy and his insight. He brought a lot to the staff, and to the Athletic Department, and they all hoped he would stick around.
I sat down with Bernie on Friday, three days before his last official day as the Associate Director of Athletics for Sports Medicine and the Doc Kavanagh Head Athletics Trainer. Many people have come through that training room – as staff members, coaches and athletes – and 42 years sure flew by. I asked Bernie to refresh my memory as to how it all started for him, and he said, “I had gone to Quinnipiac University for my undergrad work (athletic training) then to the University of Virginia for my Masters (in athletic training and sports medicine) and Dr, (Russ) Zelko (Cornell's director of sports medicine) was at a conference and saw Joe Gieck, my curriculum director at UVA, and it came up that Russ was looking for someone with both athletic training and physical therapy credentials.” Bernie added, “Those two things were uncommon at the time, but ironically, Kent Scriber was one of the best people in the country to have both, and he was at Ithaca College.”
The stars aligned, as when he was wrapping up his master's degree, DePalma was serving as the lacrosse trainer for UVA, which made the NCAA Finals, versus Johns Hopkins. The venue: Schoellkopf Field, Cornell University. UVA lost in double overtime, but Bernie was hired at the place he would spend the next 42 years.
After joining the staff, it didn't take long for DePalma to climb the ladder. The head trainer at the time was a WWII P.O.W. and a highly respected - make that revered - fellow named Tom McGory, and he – like the wise man he was – got out of the way. “Tom and I became friends,” Bernie recalled, “and he saw that I wasn't trying to push my way in. He just let me do what I wanted to do in terms of implementing new things.” Already emotional with all the reminiscing, Bernie added, “One of the highlights of my career was when Tom asked me to give his induction speech when he went into the Cornell Athletic Hall of Fame.”
Another defining moment came in 2004, when lacrosse player George Boiardi was hit in the chest from 10 feet away with a ball traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour. George did not survive, and the Athletic Training staff was subjected to intense scrutiny. The staff response was scrutinized, equipment was inspected thoroughly, and lacrosse trainer Jim Case – one of DePalma's closest friends who passed on in 2020 – emerged from the tragedy looking like the consummate professional he was. “We were invited to Las Vegas,” Bernie offered, “to give a presentation at the Collegiate Athletic Trainers' Society on emergency response.” DePalma, Case, the staff, and all the investigators knew they did everything possible, but most importantly, so did the Boiardi family. “George's parents were just awesome,” Bernie told me.
DePalma's high points include watching some student-athletes go on to great careers in sports medicine, winning a truck load of awards, and, of course, seeing his daughter and son come through as Big Red athletes. Taylor played women's basketball and Turner was a football player, and they both did their parents proud.
What's next? Some per diem work in P.T., “helping athletes rehab post-surgery,” and spending some time rehabbing his own shoulder, having just had surgery himself. “What I'll miss most, Bernie said, “is seeing 18 year-olds arrive here as kids and leave as adults.”
***
A post-script. When I had a serious surgery in April, one of the first calls I got said, “Hey... it's Bernie... need anything?” Yep... that 42 years went by quickly.
