ITHACA, NY -- Thanks to my longtime readers for another year (#29) of story ideas, feedback, suggestions and “you're full of it” comments. It was a year of seeing local athletes performing in Big Time events, some retirements (coaches Maureen Whitehead-McCarville and Bill Austin), reunions, and of course, some sad farewells.
I loved writing yet again about Mike Richmond's continued presence on the senior softball circuit. Mike is a good friend, and when I called him to wish him happy holidays in 2020, he told me about his upcoming tournament schedule. I spoke to Mike again around Christmas, and he is gearing up to play in several more elite-level tournaments — starting next month in Florida — and his excitement level sounded like that of a high school kid. Mike is 83.
It was a thrill to watch Kyle Dake finally break through and take down — in convincing fashion — his longtime nemesis, Jordan Burroughs, in the U.S. Olympic Trials. Dake would not quite realize his dream of winning Olympic gold in Tokyo, but he showed incredible character by staying focused and battling back to stay in contention after a second round loss to step onto the podium to have a bronze medal draped around his neck. To prove he is far from finished, Dake would, a few weeks later, win his third World title.
I enjoyed writing about some very special reunions last year, starting with a gathering of swimmers to celebrate Roy Staley's 50-year run as a mentor and friend. Several members of the 1971 Ithaca High cross country state championship team would also gather in town to celebrate their lifelong friendships, as would several dozen people connected with the 1971 Cornell lacrosse team.
The '71 Big Red lacrosse team won the first of the three national titles the program would win in the 1970s, and many of the players and their spouses returned to Ithaca to see one another and recall the Glory Days. While the former players clearly enjoyed reconnecting, and they smiled bigly for the cameras when their image was splashed across Schoellkopf Field's big screen at halftime at the Homecoming football game, they were most impacted by the opportunity to spend time with Richie Moran, the Hall of Fame coach who led them to the championship and continues to be Cornell lacrosse's elder statesman. Moran turns 85 this month, and it's fun to watch men from 22 to 72 continue to treat him with such respect and admiration.
I was deeply saddened to write about the passing of Krissi Manwaring in a column entitled “She Played Big.” Krissi was always the smallest player on her softball and volleyball teams, but nobody played bigger. She was only 27 when she passed from a cruel disease known as scleroderma.
It also hurt my heart to write about the passing of Sean Norman, a GIAC worker, baseball umpire and proud dad of 8-year-old Annabelle. Sean was a big guy with an even bigger personality, and he is sorely missed.
Another painful loss occurred over the summer when former Ithaca High soccer player Jared Brooks passed on. In describing Jared's passion on the pitch, his former coach called him “Walking Fire,” hence the title of the July 8th tribute I wrote about him. He was an awesome young man.
In October, my story entitled “The Game Ball” said farewell to LaVerne “Stub” Snyder, a friend since our Little League days in Owego, and a man whose 55-year battle with mental health challenges was both heartbreaking and inspiring. When Stub moved into a group home in Ithaca, he was trying hard to find a “tribe,” and when the coaches and staff and Athletic Trainers connected to Cornell Football welcomed him as a Team Manager, he was as happy as I had ever seen him. He was one of the guys, and when the team won the 1988 Ivy title, Stub was given a game ball with his name inscribed on it. It remained one of his prized possessions, a reminder that he was a part of something very special.
Happy New Year everyone. I hope it's the best year ever. Thanks for reading.
