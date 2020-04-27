The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced on April 27 that the state championship tournaments for spring sports have been cancelled. The tournaments for were scheduled to take place from June 4 to 13 for the following sports: boys and girls outdoor track and field, boys tennis, softball, baseball, golf and boys and girls lacrosse.
"Unfortunately, with the continued impact of the COVID-19 crisis, hosting the spring 2020 state championships is no longer feasible (time factor, facility and venue ability, etc.)," NYSPHSAA President Paul Harrica said in a press release. "Canceling the remaining winter state championships in March was challenging and the cancelation of our spring state championships today is equally disappointing."
A copy of today press release: https://t.co/jQZLNy2hyP pic.twitter.com/vB7K84Mdfp— NYSPHSAA (@NYSPHSAA) April 27, 2020
The state of the spring regular season is still up in the air. Schools will need to be reopened by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo before any athlete can participate in athletics.
Individual sections have the authority to decide whether or not a spring regular season will be held. According to the press release, nine out of the 11 sections have not made a decision as to whether or not there will be a spring regular season. Sections VIII and XI cancelled their spring regular seasons on April 21.
