Walking into Lynah Rink to watch the Racker Rivals Big Red is always a lot of fun, but walking into an ice rink when it's 90 degrees and humid outside is an extra special treat.
The 2023 version of the event featured some great entertainment, as always, and John Schafer – the son of Big Red head coach Mike Schafer – made listening to two national anthems an enjoyable experience with his amazing voice. Some of the usual big draws were there – ol' #3 himself – Mike Schafer – looking smooth on the ice, seeing the game like some wise sage dispensing wisdom on a mountaintop.
Joe Nieuwendyk laced 'em up as well, and it's always a great joy for Lynah's Longtime Faithful to see Joe gliding beneath his jersey that hangs from the rafters. While it can be tempting to think back to the days when Nieuwendyk was lighting it up for Cornell with his lightning-quick reflexes, his incredible ice-vision, and his sniper attitude – before his Hall of Fame NHL career that includes three Stanley Cups – it is still a joy to watch him skate at 57 years of age. He sees things unfold well before others on the ice, he makes everyone around him better, and seeing #25 on the ice at Lynah just feels right.
Team Cornell also featured Anthony Angello – the Syracuse native, former Cornell player, and current pro – several other Big Red alums, and some locals not normally associated with elite-level hockey. One of them was Butch Crozier, a local product better known for hitting softballs 450 feet and being flown around the country to put on hitting exhibitions as a sponsored rep for bat companies. Butch also plays softball for some of the most accomplished and well-known slow-pitch teams in the country (like the NYPD Blues). “Crozier looks like a Mack truck on skates,” said retired Cornell Sports Information Director Dave Wohlhueter.
Bringing some gender balance to the event were Alyssa Gagliardi for Team Racker and Lindsay Browning for Team Cornell, and it was great to see some other familiar names on the rosters, like retired Tompkins Trust C.E.O. Greg Hartz, Ithaca High coach Paul Zarach and former NHL veteran Brian Gionta
The contest started with the Team Racker getting out to a fast start, running up a 6-1 lead. On the other end. Angello opened things up with a goal that made it look like he could score at will, but Team Racker kept up the pressure. After two 25-minute halves and penalty shots, Team Racker prevailed, 8-7.
The halftime exhibition was awesome, with the Ithaca Mites taking the ice, looking like a bunch of water bugs flitting about. A little spark plug by the name of Drew Andree was everywhere, banging in goals and raising some eyebrows.
I loved the four distinct groups of skaters... The Mites, many of whom dream of someday playing on that ice in front of the Lynah Faithful, were one group. Another group was composed of decent players who might have dreamed of suiting up for the Big Red but were just not quite at that level. They loved being on the ice. The third group was made up of players who did suit up for Cornell at the pinnacle of their careers, and the fourth was a small group – like Nieuwendyk and Angello – who went through Lynah Rink on their way to bigger and (maybe) better things. It was a great mix.
For those who could not make the event but would still like to support this great agency (whose Mission Statement says, “We support people with disabilities and their families to lead fulfilling lives by providing opportunities to learn and be connected to others.”), now celebrating 75 years of service.
