Football fans of a certain age can look back at the 57 Super Bowls and recall how excited we were when a former Cornell player appeared in the Big Game. Ed Marinaro (Vikings), Derrick Harmon (49ers), Brian Walters (Seahawks), Kevin Boothe (Giants) ----
While his involvement in thirteen Super Bowls has netted Tim Fallon Jr. far less fame – and far fewer bruises – his is still a really cool story.
Tim is a 1998 graduate of the Lehman Alternative Community School, and he told me “I have spent 20 years in live event industry, working on a variety of events that span from televised events, corporate events, private parties, and music concerts.” He added “Last week was my 13th Super Bowl, and I have done ten Super Bowl halftime shows as project manager for on-field scenic elements.”
Tim runs his own small company – Production Club is a one-man show - and he his wife, Debbie, spent many years living on the West Coast, but returned to Ithaca in 2019 – just before the pandemic dramatically changed the nature of entertainment. He explained that, “For the first ten Super Bowls I worked, I was involved in the halftime show, but in the last three I have been in charge of the production team for the team intros, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, and the on-field ceremony after the game.”
Tim sent some behind-the-scenes photos, and it was amazing to see how many moving parts there are. Given these overlapping productions must unfold smoothly in such a compressed time frame, it must be a well-oiled machine. For example, to pull off the player introductions, the equipment lineup consisted of 10 carts, on special turf tires designed to roll on the field without damage. There were also four ribbon lifts, and eight of the carts had built-in video screens. Also, it took sixty-eight field team members help push the carts (which had been designed this year to incorporate the cheerleaders into them) onto the field.
Tim is a polished pro when it comes to event planning and management, he has worked big concerts, and he said, “I have been a technical producer, a staging supervisor, and we have done corporate events and large parties for 16-20,000 people in Las Vegas.” Specifically addressing the Super Bowl, Tim said, “On average, there are about fourteen-hundred people working on the halftime shows and other productions, and it's always a balancing act, working with some incredibly talented designers.” He added, “Everything has to be placed in the exact moment, and we can't have one loose end. We really try to plan for every contingency, and we have a back-up plan for every back-up plan, in case things go sideways.”
While Fallon did enjoy being a part of the halftime show for the first decade of his involvement, he likes his new role as well. “It's fun to have a more significant role in production,” he offered, “working in a 'bigger picture' position.”
***
Last Friday at the Moakley House about one-hundred members of the Cornell Hockey Association gathered for their weekly luncheon. These Big Red fans shell out a significant sum of money to join, and many of them recall Head Coach Mike Schafer's time here as a player 40 years ago.
A trip to Lynah Rink on game night gives one a clear look – and high-decibel listen – to the phenomenon that is Big Red Hockey. This crowd offers a glimpse into a different dimension of the Lynah Faithful, and it was really nice to get a behind-the-scenes look at the relationship that exists between Schafer and those who help keep it all going. Despite the fact that Shafer is 30-plus years into his coaching career, he still gets fired up when giving his weekly presentations, pointing his red laser at various points on the screen, getting excited when reviewing some plays, and exasperated when revisiting others.
When he stated that some players have a tough time being reeled in emotionally, it drew a laugh. Yes, Mike, we remember...
