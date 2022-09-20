The Liberty League announced its weekly award winners for the week ending on September 18 and five Ithaca College student-athletes were honored for their exceptional performances in their respective sports. Five other Bombers were honor roll recipients.
Men's Cross Country Performer of the Week- Danny Jagoe
Danny Jagoe was a top 10 finisher with a seventh place showing in 26:15.7 at the UR Yellowjacket Invitational on Saturday. Ithaca finished 11th in the team standings.
Women's Cross Country Performer of the Week- Jessica Goode
For the second straight weekend, Jessica Goode paced Ithaca with an eighth-place overall finish (sixth in collegiate runners) in a time of 23:26.1 at the UR Yellowjacket Invitational.
Football Special Teams Performer of the Week- Michael Anderson
Michael Anderson returned three punts for 84 yards, including a 58-yard return for a touchdown during No. 13 Ithaca's 52-3 win over Alfred. Anderson also had a 22-yard return that set up a 14-yard touchdown drive for the Bombers.
Men's Soccer Rookie of the Week- Rami Kayed
First year goalkeeper Rami Kayed made his first collegiate start and responded by putting together a shutout in the Bombers first victory of the season, which was 1-0 over Brockport on Friday. Kayad faced eight shots and made a pair of saves including a nice stop where he punched out a whipped in cross.
Volleyball Performer of the Week- Julia Costa
Julia Costa put up strong numbers in a dominant weekend for Ithaca volleyball as she totaled team-best dig totals in each win over Christopher Newport (3-2), No. 14 Johns Hopkins (3-2) and Susquehanna University (3-0). Costa was all over the court against Johns Hopkins totaling a match-best 24 digs, she followed that up with a 19 dig and two service ace performance against Christopher Newport. Her weekend was capped off with another solid showing against Susquehanna where she had another match-best total in 15 digs.
HONOR ROLL
Macy Brandwein made six saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to #19 Cortland last Wednesday. Four of her six saves came in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Jason Green recorded two tackles and a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown during No. 13 Ithaca's 52-3 home win against Alfred on Saturday.
Alex Cabeca netted the game-winning goal against SUNY Brockport in the 1-0 victory last Friday. His thrilling goal was scored from a tight angle as he slid the ball into the bottom left corner of the net to power Ithaca to their first win of the season.
The Bombers dug themselves out of a 2-0 hole and battled to a 2-2 draw against Nazareth in non-conference action on Saturday. After making it 2-1, just seven minutes later Megan Buttinger provided a beautiful assist that was finished off by Rosie Bostian for her third goal of the season. With the tie Ithaca stands at 3-1-2 and Bostian is tied for the team lead in points (6) and goals (3).
Competing in Lions Invitational at TCNJ, Nicolas Luis triumphed in singles action as he defeated Matthew Michibata 8-6 as he was the top singles player from TCNJ.
