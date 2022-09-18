For months, Cornell head coach David Archer '05has been stopping his players randomly on campus and having them sing the fight song, "Cornell Victorious," along with him. On Saturday, after the Big Red's season-opening 28-22 win over VMI at Foster Stadium, they understood why.
Because when the time came to sing the song again, they needed to be prepared.
All offseason, the Roger J. Weiss '61 Head Coach of Cornell Football, preached embracing preparation. When the moments came on Saturday - like Wiliiam Enneking's first two career receptions going for touchdowns, or Holt Fletcher's pick-six, or Max Lundeen's strip-sack - they took the opportunity. Cornell's talented, but inexperienced group, grabbed hold of every opportunity they earned against the Keydets, then held on for dear life at the end in order to sing Cornell Victorious.
The Big Red defense dominated for the first three quarters, forcing three turnovers with two more turnovers on downs, as well as picking up a huge goal-line stand. The team had six sacks and nine total tackles for loss. Cornell held the Keydets to -2 rushing yards. VMI posted 169 of its 356 total yards on its final two possessions in the game's final five minutes when it was desperately trying to cut into Cornell's lead, which was 28-2 at one point.
On offense, sophomore quarterback Jameson Wang completed 5-of-10 passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns, both to senior William Enneking - his first two career catches. Freshman running back Gannon Carothers had 16 carries for a game-high 57 yards and a touchdown in his first collegiate game. In all, four different rushers had at least 20 yards on the ground as Cornell piled up 159 yards.
Senior linebacker Jake Stebbins made eight tackles, including two on the key goal-line stand in the first quarter, and added a half-tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. Fletcher's 11-yard interception to the house, senior captain Demetrius Harris' pick for 17 yards and Lundeen's strip sack also highlighted the defensive effort.
VMI's Collin Ironside was 16-of-18 for 275 yards in relief of Seth Morgan. Isaiah Lemmond made three catches for 80 yards, Leroy Thoms notched seven for 77 and Chance Knox grabbed six for 69 yards and a score. Stone Snyder had 19 tackles with a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
Next Up
• Cornell opens its home and Ivy League schedules when it welcomes Yale on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m. at Schoellkopf Field.
• The contest will serve as Homecoming at Cornell.
• The Big Red and the Bulldogs meet for the 84th time in program history (Yale leads 51-30-2) with Yale having won four straight, including a 23-17 home win in 2021.
• The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
