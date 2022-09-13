Cornell is one of seven ECAC Hockey programs named to the preseason poll.
Ohio State, one of Cornell's slated non-conference opponents for the 2022-23 season, earned the No. 1 selection in the poll. The remaining top-five teams are Minnesota, Wisconsin, Northeastern, and Minnesota Duluth.
Another scheduled opponent of the Big Red in 2022-23, which opens the season with a top-5 ranking, is Northeastern. Cornell and the Huskies are slated to meet in the Smashville Women's Collegiate Showcase in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 26.
Colgate, ranked No. 6, is the first of seven consecutive ECAC Hockey programs in the poll. Following the Raiders are Yale, Quinnipiac, Clarkson, Princeton, Harvard, and then the Big Red.
Vermont, Penn State, and Boston College are the remaining three teams in the 15-team poll.
Cornell is scheduled to play nine of the 15 teams in the USCHO's preseason poll.
The 2022-23 season for the Big Red begins Oct. 7 with a pair of home exhibition matches against Canadian opponents. McGill will travel to Lynah Rink for the Big Red's first exhibition, followed by an Oct. 15 meeting against Concordia. Cornell's season-opening series will be on Oct. 21 and 22 at home against Mercyhurst.
