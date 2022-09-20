The Cornell men's hockey team will open the 2022-23 season as the No. 19 ranked team in both the DCU/USCHO.com and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls, both organizations announced Monday afternoon.
Cornell's ranking in the USCHO's inaugural poll marks the sixth consecutive year the Big Red is in the top 20 to begin a season. It is the Big Red's fifth consecutive year being in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine's first poll of the season.
The Big Red is one of seven teams with a ranking in the opening USCHO poll over the last six seasons. The other six are Denver, Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota State, North Dakota, Notre Dame, and Providence.
Denver, the reigning national champions, is the top-ranked team in the both season-opening polls.
Joining Denver in the top 5 of each poll is Minnesota, Minnesota State, North Dakota, and Minnesota Duluth – Cornell's first regular-season opponent.
Quinnipiac, Harvard, Clarkson and Cornell are the four ECAC Hockey programs that are ranked in both polls. Quinnipiac (No. 7), Harvard (No. 11), and Cornell have identical rankings in each poll, while Clarkson is No. 17 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll, and No. 18 in USCHO's poll.
Colgate is currently receiving votes in both polls, while Brown had one vote in the USCHO poll.
The Big Red is slated to play five teams opening the season in the top 20 of both polls: Minnesota Duluth (No. 5), Quinnipiac (No. 7), Harvard (No. 11), Boston University (No. 12/14), and Clarkson (No. 17/18).
Cornell's 2022-23 season begins Oct. 15 when the Big Red host the University of Ottawa in the first of two exhibition games against Canadian opponents. The regular-season slate starts with a six-game road trip, beginning at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth on Oct. 28-29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.