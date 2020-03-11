Indoor Track & Field
Dryden’s Jakob Greenwood broke the school record in the boys 600 meter run at the NYSPHSAA state championships this past weekend. Greenwood set a new record time of 1:23.18 while also placing ninth in the event. This was the fourth time Greenwood has broken the school’s record in the event this season. He first broke the record, which was set in 2016 by Tor Wildenstein at 1:26.15, on Jan. 17 at the Section IV Class C Championships at Ithaca College. He then proceeded to break his own record three more times – on Jan. 24 at the Hurley Invitational, Feb. 15 at the Section IV State Qualifiers and then this past Saturday.
The boys 4x200 meter relay team of Aidan Kalousdian, Greenwood, Steven Morrow and Braedon Libbey set a new personal best with its 13th-place time of 1:32.66. Teghan Garris competed in the girls shot put championship and finished in 17th place with a distance of 35’5”.
Lansing’s Gwen Gisler secured the bronze in the girls pole vault with a vault of 11’6”. Kiara Tornusciolo placed seventh in the second section of the event with a mark of 10 feet. Catalina Zaloj finished in 10th place in the girls high jump with a mark of 5’2”. Kyle Reid recorded a 15th-place finish in the boys high jump with a leap of six feet. In the boys 55 meter dash, Sam Panzer sprinted for a 30th-place time of 6.81 seconds.
Trumansburg’s Rosie Morse’s vault of 10’6” placed her in second in the second section of the girls pole vault. Quaylen Lamarre earned an 11th-place finish in the boys pole vault with a height of 14 feet. The Blue Raiders’ girls 4x200 meter relay squad of Glenn Parker, Isabel Morse, Rosie Morse and Emma Wright placed 17th with a time of 1:51.66. Parker competed in the 55 meter dash and tallied a 29th-place time of 7.78 seconds.
Ice Hockey
The number-one ranked Cornell University women’s hockey team lost in overtime in the ECAC finals to the sixth-ranked Princeton University 3–2 on March 8. The championship was the Tigers’ first in their program’s history. Sophomore defenseman Mariah Keopple scored the winning goal within the first minute of the overtime period. The Big Red’s two goals were scored by senior forward Kristin O’Neill and sophomore forward Gillis Frechette. O’Neill scored her goal unassisted, while Frechette had help from senior defenseman Micah Zandee-Hart and senior forward Paige Lewis. Junior Goaltender Lindsay Browning saved 22 shots on goal.
Cornell enters the NCAA Tournament as the number one seed and will host Mercyhurst University at home at 2 p.m. on Saturday March 14 at Lynah Rink. The victor of that game will play either fourth-seeded University of Minnesota or The Ohio State University in the semifinals.
