Dryden’s girls basketball team topped Lansing 38–31 on Jan. 28. Kahlen Cornell and Sindi Pinckney lead the Lions’ offense with eight points apiece. Ava Henry totalled seven points and Chloe Russell added five.
For the Bobcats, Sydney Burke scored a game-high 14 points. Isabelle Gustafson contributed eight points.
“Both teams worked hard and never gave up,” Dryden head coach Laszlo Engel. “We had a very good third defensively giving up only 2 points. That set us up for the fourth quarter. We hurt ourselves with some fouls, but we were able to clean it up better and hold on for the win. I really like how our younger players stepped up their game tonight during some important times when it was really needed. This was absolutely a team game as so many made contributions all night long. That is important going forward.”
Lansing’s boys team fended off Dryden that same evening as well. Aiden Hathorn scored a team-high 18 points. Hathorn nearly finished with a double-double with eight rebounds. He also blocked a pair of shots on defense. Sam Bell posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Carson Crandall came two assists and one rebound shy of a triple-double, finishing with 10 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds. Eric Khan tallied 13 points and three assists. Tomas Vence scored 10 points and rebounded seven shots.
Colton Dow led Dryden with 21 points followed by Xavier Scott with 20. Scott finished with a double-double with 17 rebounds and blocked six shots. Ceon Miles III rebounded nine shots and blocked two more. Ryan Wiser scored five points, dished out four assists, brought down four rebounds, and stole three passes. Antonio Gonzalez scored six points.
Watkins Glen took down Candor’s boys team 46–28 on Jan. 27. Hunter Bates scored a dozen to lead the squad. Will Zimmer contributed six points.
Spencer-Van Etten’s girls team beat Candor 43–25 on Jan. 27. Hannah Martinez was the leading point-getter on the floor with 16 points. Rhiana Lawrence and Abby Bunce scored eight points, respectively. Sophia Dutra logged seven points.
For Candor, Cardi Edwards recorded seven points and six rebounds. Shelby Swartz scored five points and snared 13 rebounds. Brooke Wilcox finished with five points, eight rebounds, and three steals.
Candor’s boys team took on the Panthers the following day, defeating Spencer-Van Etten 54–41. Tyler Doster tallied game-highs in points and rebounds with 15 and 17, respectively. Hunter Haynes racked up a double-double as well with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Zeb Soper scored 13 points, handed out four assists, rebounded five shots, stole five passes, and blocked four shots. Zimmer and Nate Thomas posted 12 and 11 points, respectively. Zach Watson scored five points and stole four passes. Luke Heidl swiped four passes as well.
For the Panthers, Markus Brock scored eight points, rebounded five shots, dished out three assists, and blocked three shots. Jayden Grube scored eight points and stole three passes. Aidan Swayze tallied five points and three steals.
Waverly’s girls squad got the best of Spencer-Van Etten on Jan. 29, defeating the Panthers 52–40. Martinez led all players with 16 points and rebounded five shots. Bunce recorded a double-double with 10 points and rebounds apiece. Lawrence scored nine points and stole seven passes. Dutra scored five points, gathered 11 rebounds, and stole three passes.
Newfield’s boys team trounced Odessa-Montour 84–32 on Jan. 28. Jalen Hardison recorded a double-double with 21 points (a team high) and 11 rebounds. Hardison also handed out six assists and swiped four passes. Garrett Porter also logged a double-double with 13 points and 17 rebounds. Porter blocked three shot attempts as well. Trevor Sinn chalked up 13 points and three assists. Austin Jenney scored 10 points, assisted on five shots, gathered eight rebounds, stole two passes, and blocked two shots. Zachary Taylor scored 10 points, rebounded four shots, and stole four passes. Jeffrey Smith scored eight points and collected seven rebounds. Hezekiah McCoy added seven points and five rebounds. Zachary Schwoeble brought down seven rebounds, dished out three assists, and stole a trio of passes.
After picking up its first win of the season against Naples on Jan. 27, South Seneca’s boys team defeated Clyde Savannah 52–43 on Jan. 29 for its second straight victory. Colten Dresser put up team-bests in points (12) and rebounds (seven) in the contest. Dresser also handed out three assists and blocked three shots. Ethan Laverack scored 11 points and brought down five rebounds. Zackary Sherry scored 10 points, dished out a team-high six assists, and rebounded three shots. Devon Siurano scored seven points and assisted on three field goals. Kenny Halsey scored five points and assists on three shots.
In the college ranks, Trumansburg native Austin Grunder dropped a personal-best 39 points for the SUNY Cortland Red Dragons in the team’s 73–71 loss to SUNY New Paltz on Jan. 28. It was the most points scored by a single player for Cortland since the 2013–2014 season when Kevin McMahon logged 39 points against Oswego.
Grunder recorded a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds against SUNY Oneonta on Jan. 29.
Indoor Track & Field
Several female South Seneca athletes earned podium finishes at the Rochester Winter Track League Championship at Houghton College on Jan. 29. Both the girls and boys teams competed in Division 2 of the Wayne-Finger Lakes grouping.
Natalie Capluzzi placed the highest among all individual athletes on both teams when she came in second place in the girls 1,500 meter race walk, clocking in at 10:10.32. Kendell Elliot secured the bronze in the high jump with her mark of 4’6”. Elliot also finished in third place in the triple jump with a mark of 30’6.25”. Lisi Hubbard took third place in the long jump with a distance of 14’10.75.
Blake Wells was the highest placing male athlete for the Falcons at the meet. Wells placed fourth in the shot put with a toss of 31’10.75”. Silas Green’s time of 10.91 seconds was the fifth-best among the field in the 55 meter hurdles.
