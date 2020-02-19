Basketball
The IAC girls basketball all stars were announced on Feb. 17. Lansing’s Morgan Boerman and Dryden’s Sophia Lynch and Emma Kidney were named first-team all stars in the North Large School Division.
In the North Small School Division, Groton’s Brooke Brecht was given a first-team all star nod. Emma DeMatteo was named a second-team all star. Abby Dykeman earned an honorable mention.
Newfield’s Katie Moravec was named the Most Valuable Player in the South Small School Division. Kelly Moravec and Jenna Goodwin were named first-team all stars. Maura Wood-Ellis was named a second-team all star. Candor’s Braelyn Hornick was selected as a first-team all star. Jennah Kareem earned second-team all star honors. Spencer-Van Etten’s Tara Perkins and Sophia Dutra received honorable mentions.
The IAC boys basketball all stars were announced on Feb. 18. Lansing's Ethan Burt, Trumansburg's Lucas Taves and Dryden's Ethan Hicks were named first-team all stars in the North Large School Division. Lansing's Carson Crandall, Trumansburg's Elijiah Black and Dryden's Patrick Murphy earned second-team all star honors.
Groton's Kalib Manning was named a first team all star in the North Small School Division. Manning's teammate Garrett VanBenschoten was given a second-team all star nod.
Newfield's Josh Wood was named the Most Valuable Player of the South Small School Division. The Trojans' DeaJahd Leckey and LaRon Boykin were named first-team all stars as well. Jacob Humble and Jalen Hardison were selected as a second-team all star.
Candor's Daniel Thomas and Spencer-Van Etten's James Sutherlin were tabbed a first-team all stars. Candor's Nick Thomas, Kolden Foster, Alex Doucett and Marcus Rypkema were named second-team all stars. The Panther's Matthew Merrick and Mathew Byrne received second-team all star honors.
The Dryden girls basketball team defeated Lansing 37–28 on Feb. 11. Lauren Gulini led the Lions with nine points, followed by Hallie Allport with seven. Both Lynch and Kidney scored five points. Boerman led all scorers with 14 points. Emma Best finished just behind Boerman with 13 points.
The Lions lost to Chenango Valley 42–24 on Feb. 12. Lynch scored a team-high nine points. Mya Cochrane tallied the second-most points with seven.
Whitney Point bested the Lions 31–20 on Feb. 14. Gulini led the squad with seven points. Emma Stahlman scored four points.
Union Springs defeated Lansing 43–29 on Feb. 15. Boerman scored 10 points, Best scored six and McKayla Burke-Walsh scored five.
Moravia’s boys basketball team topped Groton 76–67 on Feb. 11. Garrett VanBenschoten scored 21 points and Kalib Manning scored 17.
Groton outlasted Southern Cayuga in a triple-overtime thriller 100–95 on Feb. 14. Manning scored 35 points, James Lucey scored 19 and Kade Eldred scored 13.
Spencer-Van Etten’s boys basketball team bested Candor 47–43 on Feb. 11. James Sutherlin scored a game-high 17 points, secured five rebounds and assisted on three shots. Matthew Merrick dropped a dozen points and blocked a shot attempt. Noah Mack scored nine points and brought down five rebounds. Mathew Byrne scored five points, rebounded a team-high eight shots and blocked a shot.
Alex Doucett was the leading scorer for Candor with 15 points. Doucett also dished out three assists. Daniel Thomas scored 13 points and gathered five rebounds. Brayden Ferris scored six points, stole three passes and blocked a pair of shots. Nick Thomas scored five points, collected seven rebounds and stole three passes. Marcus Rypkema tallied seven rebounds and a blocked shot. Kolden Foster also logged seven rebounds.
Spencer-Van Etten’s girls basketball squad lost to Candor 37–28 on Feb. 11. Hornick notched her 10th double-double of the season with game-highs in points (22) and rebounds (18). She also stole three passes in the contest. Kareem scored seven points, brought down 12 rebounds and stole three passes. Kadrianna Foster rebounded four shot attempts and stole four passes. Brooke Wilcox posted a team-high eight steals. Shelby Swartz chalked up six rebounds and five steals.
Dutra scored a team-high 15 points for the Panthers. She also blocked six shots and gathered five rebounds. Perkins scored six points and collected five rebounds. Paige Grube assisted on three shots and stole three passes. Sam Deppe tallied six rebounds and three blocked shots.
The Panthers topped Moravia 52–39 on Feb. 13. Grube led the Panthers in points with 13, stole six passes and recorded four assists. Deppe scored 10 points and stole a trio of passes. Ava Bruehwiler logged nine points and five rebounds. Madelynn Pasto scored eight points, dished out three assists and stole three passes. Perkins scored six points and blocked a shot attempt. Dutra scored four points, handed out three assists and blocked a shot.
Trumansburg’s boys basketball team also fell to Moravia, losing 70–55 on Feb. 12. Elijah Black led the Blue Raiders in points with 20. Lucas Taves dropped 12 points and Jamie Schappi scored 11.
The Blue Raiders also lost to Newfield on Feb. 14 by the score of 63–43. Daejahd Leckey scored a game-high 19 points for the Trojans. Both Teagan Moynihan and LaRon Boykin scored seven points. Jalen Hardison and Austyn Diaz each scored six points. Alexander Schwoeble scored five points. Taves and Isiah Johnson tied for the team-lead in points with 11. Both Schappi and Cayden Hayes scored seven points.
Indoor Track & Field
Five athletes on Dryden’s indoor track and field teams qualified to compete at the Section IV state championship at the state qualifier at Cornell University on Feb. 15. Jakob Greenwood not only qualified for states in two separate events, but he also broke the school record in both of those events. Greenwood set a new school record in the boys 300 meter dash with his first-place time of 36.03. He also broke the school record in the boys 600 meter race, winning the event with a time of 1:23.10. Teaghan Garris qualified for states in the girls shot put with a second-place distance of 35’9.75”. The boys 4x200 meter relay team of Aidan Kalousdian, Greenwood, Steven Morrow and Braden Libbey qualified for states, placing first with a new personal-best time of 1:33.50.
Trumansburg will also be sending five athletes to the state championships. The Blue Raiders’ girls 4x200 meter relay team of Glenn Parker, Gracie Wright, Emma Wright and Rosie Morse qualified for states with a first-place time of 1:50.40. Parker placed second in the girls 55 meter dash, clocking in at 7.66 seconds to qualify for states in the event. Emma secured the silver in the girls 600 meter race while also qualifying for states with a time of 1:39.90. Morse qualified for states in the girls pole vault after finishing in second place with a height of 9’6”. Quaylen Lamarre placed third in the boys pole vault with a mark of 13’6”, but qualified for states after exceeding the standard of 13 feet.
Six athletes will represent Lansing at the state championship after Saturday’s qualifier. Sam Panzer qualified for the boys 55 meter dash with his second-place time of 6.72 seconds. Gwen Gisler won the girls pole vault with a height of 11 feet, earning her a spot at the state championship. Kiara Tornusciolo finished in third place in the same event and also qualified for states. Catalina Zaloj’s first-place mark of 5’4” in the girls high jump qualified her for states in the event. Kyle Reid qualified for states in the boys high jump with a second-place height of six feet. Kyle Romeo’s third-place time of 4:33.38 in the boys 1,600 meter run qualified him for states.
Wrestling
Groton’s Kyle Willard placed second in the 126-pound bracket at the Section IV Division II Championship on Feb. 15. Willard lost a 6–4 decision in the finals to Walton-Delhi’s Cody Merwin.
Spencer-Van Etten’s Ousamane Duncanson defeated Dryden’s Sam Dow by a 7–3 decision in the third place bout in the 132-pound bracket. The Panther’s Devin Beach took home the bronze in the 160-pound bracket after winning via fall (52 seconds) over Norwich’s Dakota Powers in the third place bout.
Dryden’s Bobby Brotherton earned the silver in the 145-pound bracket. Brotherton lost in the final bout to Bainbridge-Guildord-Afton-Harpursville’s (BGAH) Brody Olesak by a decision of 11–2. Vincent Scott earned a fourth-place finish in the 170-pound bracket. Scott lost via fall (4:59) against Windsor’s Langdon Sibley in the third place bout.
Lansing’s Anthoney McMillan finished in fourth place in the 138-pound bracket. McMillan was edged out by Waverly’s Garrett Skeens in the third place bout.
