Trumansburg’s golf team was just edged out by Watkins Glen (217–212) on May 4. Owen Leiter and Ian Hunter led the Blue Raiders, shooting scores of 49 (13 over par) apiece.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor (SVEC) won its third straight match on May 4, defeating Newark Valley 178–231. The team score of 178 is a school record, though the IAC is only counting the top four scores from teams this season, instead the top five scores like it has typically done in seasons prior. This is also just the second season that SVE and Candor have competed as a combined team.
Jacob Banks was the match’s medalist, shooting a score of 41 (five over par). Taylor Brock shot one stroke higher than Banks, logging a 42. Nathan Gillette and Joey Marsh shot scores of 47 and 48, respectively.
The Eagles extended their winning streak to four straight matches with a 180–196 victory over Watkins Glen on May 6. Banks earned a second consecutive medal, shooting an identical score from the previous match with a 41 (five over par). Just like the previous match, Brock scored a 42 (six over par) to finish with the second-best score on the team. Gillette and Marsh compiled scores of 48 and 49, respectively.
Dryden’s boys golf team pulled out a one-stroke victory over Groton (185–186) at Elm Tree Golf Course on May 6. Connor Smith medaled with his top score of 38 (three over par). Patrick O’Neill shot a score of 44 (nine over par) and birdied the 18th hole, which gave the Lions the win. Zack Wilson and Seth Coudriet logged scores of 49 and 54, respectively.
Kalib Manning finished one stroke behind Smith for the top score among both squads. Zach Tagliavento and Drake O’Connor shot the next two best scores for Groton of 47 and 49, respectively.
Lansing defeated Dryden 186–214 at Ranic Golf Course on May 7. Smith shot a score of 37 (two over par) to secure the medal for the match. O’Neill recorded a 48 for the second-best score for the Lions. Lansing’s Hunter Baughan led the squad with a score of 42, while AJ Prudence and Tyler Kirk finished close behind with scores of 44 apiece.
Baseball
Moravia outslugged Groton 13–7 in a six-inning match on May 6. Isaac Allen went 3-for-5 with two runs batted in (RBI), a run scored, and four stolen bases. Garret Moffitt went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, two runs scored, and two swipes. Gaige Goodsell went 1-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, and a free pass. Emmet Crispell went 1-for-2 with two walks, two stolen bases, and a run scored. Lucas Darling picked up a hit in four at-bats, scoring once, driving in a run, and stealing two bases. Jeter Neff went 2-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base. Eric Duel logged a hit and a stolen base.
Groton dropped another contest on May 7, losing 17–8 to Marathon. DAvid Beckley went 2-for-4 with two RBI, two stolen bases and a base on balls. Duel also went 2-for-4, scoring two runs and stealing one base. Nick Gamel went 1-for-2 with two RBI, two runs scored, and a walk. Crispell tallied a hit, reached base three times via a walk, and crossed home plate three times. Allen walked once and drove in a run. Darling scored once and drove in a run, and Moffitt drew two walks.
Dryden received the short end of the stick in a low-score affair against Elmira-Notre Dame, losing 2–0 on May 7. Bradley Perry threw six innings of two-run ball, striking out eight while allowing four hits and walking three batters. The Lions were held to just two hits on the day, one coming off the bat of Perry and the other coming from Wyatt Morgan. Both Ryan Wiser and Nathaniel Poole recorded two walks, respectively.
The Lions demolished Whitney Point 19–1 in five innings on May 10. Perry went 2-for-3 with a homer, two hit-by-pitches, three runs scored, and four RBI. Mitch Shipman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and five RBI. Wiser picked up three hits in four at-bats, walking once, scoring twice, driving in a run, and stealing a base. Colton Dow went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, one RBI, and one walk. Johnny Pascarella threw four innings of one-run ball (the one run was unearned), striking out nine while walking three and allowing just one hit. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, one run scored, one RBI, one walk and one stolen base. Poole went 2-for-3 with a two-bagger, a run scored, three RBI, and a stolen base. Chris Combs collected two hits in three at-bats, scoring once, driving in two, and stealing a base. Connor Casterline finished with a hit, a walk, two runs scored, two stolen bases, an RBI, and a walk. Connor Boothroyd drew a trio of walks and scored three times. Brady Rose and Weik each scored a run.
Trumansburg defeated Thomas A. Edison 5–1 on May 6. Ethan Fulton went the distance for the Blue Raiders, striking out 15 batters while giving up three hits and three walks. Fulton also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a stolen base. Dylan Higgans went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
The Blue Raiders topped Tioga 7–2 on May 7 in a shortened game (five and a half innings) due to weather conditions. Tanner Potter pitched all five innings for Trumansburg, striking out 10 while relinquishing three hits and walking four. At the dish, Potter went 2-for-3, driving in a run and stealing a base.
SVEC was bested by Waverly 14–5 on May 10. Devin Beach recorded two hits and Jayden Grube scored once and drove in a pair of runs. Garrett Cooke crossed home plate twice, David Vega scored once and drove in a run, Kameron Smith tallied an RBI and Logan Jewell scored a run.
Softball
SVE topped Trumansburg 17–7 on May 6. Raegan Sudnikovich was a triple short of the cycle, scoring three runs and driving in five. Rhiana Lawrenced homered, scoring four runs, driving in two, walking twice, and stealing two bags. Katelyn Klym tripled, scored twice and drove in two runs. Taya Souse recorded two hits and two runs, and Faith Brenchley drew three walks, scored twice, and stole two bases. Christina Beebe scored once and drove in two runs. Hannah Martinez walked twice, scored once, and drove in a run. Both Gillian Jackman and Sydney Presher scored a run.
The Panthers shut out Odessa-Montour 15–0 on May 10. Lawrence and Presher combined for a no-hitter over four innings, striking out seven and walking two in total. Both Lawrence and Klym clubbed three-run dingers in the contest. Sudnikovich hit two triples, drove in two runs and stole home to give SVE the victory. Beebe and Martinez logged three hits each, and Brenchley, Presher, and Sousa notched two apiece.
The Blue Raiders won a slugfest against Whitney Point 20–10 on May 10. Hannah Brenne went 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a three-bagger. Savannah Walden and Ellie McLennan both doubled with Walden going 3-for-5 at the dish and McLennan going 2-for-5. McLennan pitched and earned the victory as well, striking out five on the day.
Candor blasted Odessa-Montour for 19 runs while also shutting out its opponent on May 6. Anna Greeno slugged two home runs, driving in seven runs while going 2-for-3 at the plate. Greeno pitched all five innings as well, allowing just three hits while striking out four and walking one. Asia Curkendall went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Shelby Swartz went 2-for-3 with a two-bagger, three runs scored and three RBI.
Candor continued its offensive barrage against Newfield, winning 20–6 on May 7. Addie Aman went 3-for-4 with a homer, three runs scored and 4 RBI. Swartz went 3-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBI. Leah Cook scored four runs in a 3-for-4 effort at the dish. Green went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three runs scored.
Both Adrianna Royce and Mina Thomas chalked up two hits for Newfield.
Outdoor Track & Field
Both the Candor boys and girls outdoor track and field teams competed at a quad meet against Tioga and Newark Valley on May 4. Ben Dizer took second in the boys 400 meter race, clocking in at 57.9 seconds. Dizer, along with Zach Watson, Matt Fitch, and Alex Cox, notched the third-best time in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 52.4 seconds. Cole Strong earned the bronze in the shot put with a distance of 26’1.5”. Garrett Lindhorst’s toss of 83’7” wound up being the third-best mark in the discus.
Mya Marsh took home first place in the girls 200 meter dash (28.2 seconds). Marsh, along with Jenna O’Connell, Bri Schweiger, and Olivia Bennett, placed third in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 12:10.9, and was also a member of the 4x100 meter relay team, which also featured Cadri Edwards, Phebe Jackson, and Lexi Quick, that finished in third place with a time of 1:06.9. O’Connell ran the third-best time in the 1,500 meter race of 6:09.1. Jackson’s toss of 57’5” in the discus earned her a third-place finish.
