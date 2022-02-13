The elder stateswomen of the Cornell women's hockey team headlined their own Senior Day celebration on Saturday, helping lead the Big Red to a 5-3 victory over Union to complete a weekend sweep at Lynah Rink.
Senior defender Athena Song scored her second goal of the season and assisted on senior forward Samantha Burke's tip-in goal to essentially ice the game midway through the third period. The Big Red's other healthy senior skater, Bella King, drew the other assist on the strike. Graduate student Lindsay Browning made 16 saves to earn the victory.
Junior forward Izzy Daniel scored twice for Cornell (12-11-2, 10-7-2 ECAC Hockey), which moved to three games over .500 in the league standings for the first time this season.
Song started the scoring 10 minutes, 25 seconds into the game, snapping a shot past the blocker of Union goaltender Sophie Matsoukas after weaving her way through defenders in the neutral zone.
While Union (4-27-1, 1-19) tied the game a little less than two minutes later, the Big Red countered with two more goals before the intermission. The first was Gillis Frechette's 12th goal of the season, on a counterattack set up by freshman defender Rory Guilday, then Daniel's one-timer past Matsoukas to the stick side on a five-on-three stretch the lead to 3-1 with 35.9 left in the frame.
The Dutchwomen scratched back to even again with a pair of second-period goals, but Daniel's second goal of the day and eighth of the season proved to be the winner at the 16:40 mark.
Having wrapped up the home stand of six games over 12 days, Cornell hits the road for its final three games of the regular season. Having already clinched a postseason berth for a 15th consecutive season, the Big Red will continue to jockey for playoff position at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Colgate before heading to the North Country to take on St. Lawrence at 6 p.m. Friday and Clarkson at 3 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.