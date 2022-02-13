Senior forward Max Andreev and junior forward Ben Berard scored first-period goals in their respective returns to the lineup, but Rensselaer rattled off the next three goals before tacking on a pair of empty-netters to skate away with a 6-2 victory on Friday night at Houston Field House.
Despite the deceivingly lopsided score, the Big Red outshot the Engineers, 41-19. That included a goal by Ture Linden at the 8:16 mark of the first period to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.
The Big Red (13-7-4, 8-5-4 ECAC Hockey) responded with Max Andreev's ninth goal of the season and fifth in the two games against RPI (13-17-3, 8-9) this season. After taking a pass down the right half wall from sophomore defenseman Tim Rego, Andreev absorbed a check along the boards and then peeled off into the circle before snapping a shot over the left shoulder of Engineers goalie Jack Watson.
Cornell then took the lead after the hosts were assessed a major penalty late in the period. The Big Red executed a set play perfectly with senior forward Brenden Locke wiring a hard pass down the right circle for Berard to redirect over Watson's glove for his 10th goal of the season and a 2-1 Cornell lead after 20 minutes.
RPI tied the game in the second when Justin Addamo drove wide on a defender and flipped a backhand from a sharp angle into a tiny window above Cornell goaltender Joe Howe's left shoulder. The eventual winner came from Jakub Lacka on the power play after a frenetic goal-mouth scramble.
