NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors announced on March 12 that the NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, the Frozen Four and the rest of the winter and spring NCAA championships are cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
The NCAA announced on March 11 that it would be limiting fan attendance to Division I men's and women's championships. However, the organization has now decided to cancel the championships all together based on the "evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities," according to the press release.
Both the Cornell University men's and women's ice hockey teams were slated to compete in their respective championship tournaments. The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) also announced on March 12 that the remainder of the men's tournament will be cancelled.
This news comes a day after the Ivy League announced that it will be canceling the spring sports season.
Both the men's and women's ice hockey team finished the season ranking either first or in the top three in the country in each of the national polls. (The men's team was ranked third in the RPI poll.)
