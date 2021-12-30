Syracuse raced out to a 17-2 lead and never looked back, fighting off a second half surge from Cornell to claim an 80-68 victory on Wednesday evening at the Carrier Dome. The Big Red dropped to 8-3, while the Orange improved to 7-5.
Keller Boothby scored 20 points, including hitting 6-of-11 from 3-point range, while Guy Ragland Jr. connected on 4-of-8 en route to 16 points. Dean Noll was the third double figure scorer with 10 points and added seven rebounds and four assists. Cornell made 15-of-46 3-pointers, the 46 trey attempts a single-game school record, and assisted on 21 of 23 baskets.
Jimmy Boeheim scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds against his former team, while his brother Buddy scored 22. Cole Swider added 21 as the Orange shot 56 percent from the floor in picking up the win.
Cornell did a nice job the backboards, out-rebounding Syracuse 37-34 with Max Samberg ripping down six, including five on the offensive end, and dished out four assists. Kobe Dickson and Nazir Williams each had eight points and four rebounds with Williams adding three assists.
FIRST HALF
• Syracuse jumped out to a 6-0 lead with the first bucket coming on a driving bucket by Jimmy Boeheim against his former team.
• The Orange extended its lead to 17-2 before senior Max Samberg hit a 3-pointer with 11:46 to play in the half, extending the team's streak of consecutive games with a 3-pointer to 898 straight.
• Its largest lead of the half came at 21-5 on a Jimmy Boeheim layup, but Cornell soon after began chipping away at the deficit.
• A 14-4 Big Red run that featured a pair of 3-pointers by both Boothby and Ragland got Cornell within 25-19 with just over four minutes to play.
• After Syracuse surged back to a double-digit lead, Cornell answered with a Dean Noll four-point play - the first time a Cornell player converted on a four-point play since Matt Morgan did it at Dartmouth during the 2018-19 season.
• Boothby and Nazir Williams each hit treys down the stretch to get the visitors within 34-29 at the break.
• After opening 1-of-10 from 3-point range, Cornell closed out by making 7-of-14.
• The Big Red assisted on all 10 of its field goals and forced 11 first half Syracuse turnovers.
SECOND HALF
• Just 2:17 into the second half, Cornell was back within three points at 38-35 after Boothby drained his fifth 3-pointer of the night, his second of the second half.
• It was 44-40 two minutes later after Ragland knocked down a trey.
• Five minutes later, Syracuse was back in control with a 62-43 lead behind the strength of a 18-3 Orange run.
• Trailing by 17 midway through the second half, Cornell never let the damage get worse and got back within single digits with two minutes to play.
• The Orange shot 59 percent from the floor after halftime and attempted 15 free throws after shooting zero in the first 20 minutes..
NEXT UP
• Cornell kicks off the 2021-22 Ivy League season and the new Ancient Eight schedule when it welcomes Dartmouth to Newman Arena on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m.
• Cornell leads the all-time series 112-108, including winning 26 of the last 34 contests overall.
• The Big Green swept the series from Cornell two seasons ago, snapping a six-game Big Red win streak with 75-53 and 82-70 triumphs.
Print Friendly Version
This story was originally published by Cornell Big Red.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.