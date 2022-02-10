Cornell men's basketball jumped out to a double figure lead four minutes in, led by as many as 18 and improved to 9-1 on the season at home with an 88-75 victory over Columbia on Wednesday evening at Newman Arena. The Big Red improved to 13-7 (5-4 Ivy) with the victory, while the Lions slipped to 4-17 (1-8 Ivy).
Senior Dean Noll had a career-high 23 points to go along with five rebounds, two assists and two steals, sophomore Keller Boothby had 17 points in the first half and freshman Nazir Williams netted 11as the Big Red connected on 14 3-pointers and assisted on 21 of its 27 baskets in a game rescheduled after a Martin Luther King Jr. day snowstorm. Sarju Patel chipped in his steady 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Marcus Filien tieda career high with eight points off the bench, while Kobe Dickson was credited with a game-high six assists.
Noah Robledo and Geornimo Rubio De La Rosa each scored 15, Robbie Stankard notched 11 points and six boards and Cameron Shockley-Okeke had 10 for the Lions. Columbia hit a season-high 12-pointers, including 10-of-11 during on stretch, and outrebounded the Big Red 36-32 with 15 of its boards on the offensive end.
The Lions cut the lead to four twice in the second half, the last time at 62-58 with 12 minutes to play. Cornell scored five straight - a Kobe Dickson dunk on a nice feed from Jordan Jones, followed by a Dean Noll 3-pointer after a handoff from Dickson. The lead never dipped below two possessions the rest of the way and the home team hit 14-of-18 free throws after the break, including a 6-for-6 effort from Nazir Williams to close out the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.