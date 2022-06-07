I am writing this story in three parts, wearing three different hats. First, I will share my thoughts as an objective sportswriter, having watched 21 of the Spencer-Van Etten softball team's 22 games this season. My next hat will be that of a former SVEYA coach, and that part gets a bit less objective. Part three speaks through the eyes of a team dad, and all objectivity disappears, so if you choose to move along at that point, I get it.
The Panthers' first challenge in 2022 involved not an opponent from another school, but an idea that had been put forth. A bit of controversy unfolded when the word hit the street that a merger was being planned (with Candor). Players, the head coach and many parents showed up at the Board meeting and put forth their contention that the team does not want, or need a merger, and that the resulting 20-plus player roster would ruin the experience for many players from both teams. The anti-merger contingent presented a compelling case, and the Board voted it down. The girls – feeling empowered – were reminded that with great power comes great responsibility, and they set about the task of bolstering their numbers, determined to prove their point that a merger was unnecessary.
Twenty-three games later, the Panthers found themselves in the third round of the Sectionals, having not made a run that deep in decades. They were 17-4, and they had rolled over the teams in their own division (with the exception of the always formidable Tioga Tigers, with whom they split). S-VE was well represented on the All-IAC roster, and while the Panthers would not get past the third round (and would finish at 17-5) a look at the crowds the team drew throughout the year made clear the fact that Panther Pride was not just a slogan on a t-shirt. While there are certainly gaps to fill after this great season, the team has a returning core of experienced and talented players, and those girls will light up the scoreboard for years to come.
***
It was a special season for me, having been the first youth coach for this year's seniors. Hannah Martinez is a player that never played any travel team softball, but paid attention, was utterly unafraid to get muddy or bloody and brought a “coach's dream” attitude to every sport she played.
Gillian Jackman joined SVEYA with no training whatsoever, but we needed a kid with the courage and reflexes to handle the pitcher we were developing, so Gillian was all in. On the hottest, muggiest days, she would put on that catcher's gear and play two – or even three games when we had our youth tournaments. She was a gamer.
Sofia Dutra was a division MVP in basketball, and softball is not her preferred sport by any measure, but the team needed players and she stepped up. Sofia dropped some great bunts in key situations, snagged a few big fly balls, and she should hold her head high.
Sydney Preshur is a pitcher that most of the Panthers' opponents would have loved to have in their circle. She pitched when needed – and did a fine job – and played second base when she wasn't pitching. She made some solid plays, unleashed some excellent throws, got some big hits and showed up and did what was asked of her. That's what team players do,
Finally, there's that Rhiana Lawrence kid. Anyone looking for objectivity can move along now...
***
Through the first 10 or 12 games, Rhiana was striking out 10, 12, 17 players a game – threw a perfect game - and was utterly dominant. Parents would say, “She has a gift,” and I would reply, “She was also in the car with her mom or dad at 7 am on Sundays for several years, driving an hour for travel team practice to maximize that gift. She gave up her summers to play in tournaments, and was in the school an hour before the bell rang to get in an extra 100 pitches.” Coach Ron Miller – to his credit – would pick her up at 6:45 am and put on the catcher's mitt to put in the work. \(I live several miles away and I could hear his knees creaking from my house. Love ya, Millah the Thrillah...)
Rhiana – a varsity player since 8th grade – was a true team leader, and her teammates responded to her “Do as I do, not as I say” leadership style. It's difficult to take issue with a team leader when that person is willing to show up early and work as hard as anyone. I would watcher her ice her shoulder after pitching two games in 2 days, knowing she would be ready to go the next day. Rain or shine, flawless defense or not, one run or a dozen to support her, she stepped into the circle and gave it her all. She also helped her own cause with some timely hitting and base running, and the program will be hard-pressed to fill the void her departure will leave.
So, after 20 years of coaching and watching my three daughters, I'm done. Maybe I'll get re-certified as an umpire, maybe I'll coach again, but most likely, I will do what I do best: Show up and bother people.
Way to go, S-VE. Panther Pride is palpable.
