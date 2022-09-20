Paddle Battle

I was talking to a friend about a sports rivalry that is really gaining some traction, and he said, “Yankees/Red Sox?” I replied, “No, the Sox suck. That rivalry's going backward.” He scratched his head... “Cortaca Jug? That's not until November.”
I explained that I was talking about “the Battle for the Paddle,” the golf rivalry—now in its 6th year—in which teams assembled by the Fall Creek House and the Glenwood Pines square off to claim (temporary) ownership of the prized Paddle. Cory Hohwald—the Pines' owner—has had bragging rights three times thus far, while Frank Welch of the “Creeker” has had the paddle twice—‚has it currently—and hopes to even the score and hold onto it on September 25th.
According to Mike Addicott, the Club Manager at Newman Golf Course, “The majority of the competitors call Newman or the Trumansburg Golf Course 'home,' and the tournament alternates locations each fall.” Joe Ciaschi (Newman's “unofficial PR guy”) piped in, “We have fourteen 2-person teams, they compete in a Match Play format, and it's a really fun group of guys that sometimes don't see each other for another year.” That said, Addicott added, “It's a friendly rivalry between a group of golfers that have, for the most part, known each other forever.”
Joe—carrying the Paddle around like a mob boss protecting a bag of loot—said, “These guys will take it seriously. You want to win eight of those fourteen pairings.” Asked to share some highlights, Mike recalled, “In 2020, Greg Weatherby had a hole-in-one on #3 at T-Burg. That was a highlight for sure.” Mike added, “It's growing in popularity. It started out as a joke, and everybody really looks forward to it.” Joe added, “Like the Cortaca Jug.”
Okay...the Cortaca Jug now draws over 40,000 people and will be played in Yankee Stadium this year, but the Battle for the Paddle just might be catching up in popularity. I saw the way Ciaschi was holding that paddle. I'm not arguing with him...
***
Many college teams are in Week 3 by the time Cornell opens its season, but for the Big Red, it was worth the wait, Taking the field against VMI—on the Keydet's home field in Lexington, VA—and coming away with a 28-22 win is a great way to open the season.
If a Defensive Coordinator writes a script he would like to see come to fruition, he dictates that his troops force a three-and-out to give his offense the ball. An Offensive Coordinator's scripts says that the QB converts on big third downs, and as requested, sophomore signal caller Jameson Wang did so three times before connecting with senior William Enneking to put the visitors on the board.
While Enneking made the most of his first two career receptions—scoring touchdowns on both catches—another senior picked up where he left off. Linebacker Jake Stebbins put eight tackles in the stat book, and also came up with a highlight film fumble recovery. After Max Lundeen overpowered his opponent to get to the quarterback, perfectly timed his swipe at the ball, and caused the QB to lose the ball, Stebbins alertly pounced on it, completing the kind of big play that puts a lot of wind in a team's sail. In summary, Cornell started strong, never let up, and I love seeing the Big Red start on such a high note. I unabashedly love the energy, passion and loyalty that Head Coach Dave Archer brings to his alma mater and I would love to see him lead the program for another 20 years.
***
There was far less drama here in Ithaca, as the Bombers went to 3-0 with a punishing 52-3 steam rolling of Alfred. The Bombers have a bye next Saturday, and then travel to Hobart on October 1 for their Liberty League opener. They will host their next game at Butterfield Stadium on October 8, when the University of Rochester comes to South Hill.
