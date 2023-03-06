The Ithaca College baseball team traveled to play Saint Joseph's College Long Island on Sunday afternoon, falling 6–1 to the Golden Eagles. The Bombers took a lead into the seventh before the Golden had a big the breakthrough with a five-run inning.
Garrett Bell threw six fantastic innings before the Golden Eagles rallied, connecting for two big home runs in the seventh. Bell had seven strikeouts and allowed just three hits before the big inning. The Bombers got the ball in play, striking out just once as a team, but could only manage one run on seven hits in the ballgame. The top three batters of the lineup picked up five of the Bombers' hits, leaving the rest of the order finished 2-for-18.
The Bombers got on the board in top of the third as Riley Brawdy kicked off a rally with a base hit up the middle. Connor Pederson followed suit with another single, and both advanced on wild pitch to put runners on second and third. Callaghan hit the Bombers third consecutive single to bring Brawdy home but was subsequently thrown out trying out at second trying to stretch a single into a double. A pop out ended the inning, leaving a Pederson stranded at third.
The tying run for the Golden Eagles came in the top of the fifth, where they broke through Garrett Bell's great performance on the mound. With one out, the Golden eagles picked up a walk and hit for runners on first and third. Bell forced a groundball to shortstop, allowing the runner to score from third for a 1–1 score.
The Golden Eagles broke open the game in the bottom of the seventh, going for five runs. Ryan Decoursey scored to take a 2–1, coming home to score after his leadoff double. Nick Vecino then homered to left to add two more runs, forcing the Bombers to pull Bell with no outs. The Golden Eagles continued to rally, adding another run on a home run and scoring after two errors from the Bombers. Saint Joseph's led 6–1 heading into the final two innings.
The Golden Eagles closed out the final two innings of the game, as the Bombers stranded a runner in the eighth and ninth. After a 2–1 weekend, the Bombers return to action on March 12 where they begin its Spring Break road trip to Auburndale, Florida.
