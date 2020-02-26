Both the Newfield High School girls and boys basketball teams won their respective IAC Small School championship games at Tompkins Cortland Community College on Feb. 20. The girls team topped Union Springs to take home its first conference title in 40 years, while the boys team erased a 10-point deficit to beat Marathon.
“It feels amazing just because we work so hard every day, trying to get that goal,” Newfield junior Katie Moravec said of the historic win. “It’s a really great time to celebrate this.”
IAC Girls Small School: Newfield Trojans 48, Union Springs Wolves 37
The Trojans got off to a slow start against the Wolves, who lead 7–3 through the first three minutes or so of the game, but found their offensive groove soon enough when they went on a 10–0 run to snatch the lead from Union Springs.
Senior Jenna Goodwin pulled Newfield within a point when she nailed a three-pointer, and on the next possession Katie took a pass from her sister Kelly Moravec and laid it in, giving the team an 8–7 advantage. After forcing a turnover on defense, Newfield drove the ball down the court where Goodwin knocked down a mid-range jump shot. Kelly made it a six-point lead with a three off a pass from Katie. The Trojans would enter the second quarter up 17–10.
“I thought we looked nervous,” Newfield head coach Brandon Steinorth said. “Not to the extent that we may have come out nervous last year, but I think until you get those first couple to fall, there’s some doubt that creeps in. I think we had a couple three-pointers early in that first quarter. I think that really just relaxed us, and from there I think we found a lot of confidence.”
After a brief offensive dry spell by both squads to start the quarter, Katie put Newfield on the board with a layup after about a minute and a half had gone by. Kelly then nailed a three to elevate the team’s lead to a dozen at 22–10. The teams headed to the locker room with Newfield up 28-17.
Newfield only scored 10 points in the third quarter, but it continued its suffocating performance on the defensive side of the ball by holding Union Springs to just seven points. Steinorth said he had to switch up the defensive scheme heading into Thursday’s game.
Kelly scored a game-high 17 points, knocked down four three-pointers and brought down seven rebounds.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that are good and creative in getting to the rim,” Steinorth said. “We’ve seen teams just pack [it] in the paint with three, four or even five people and say, ‘Yo, we dare you to shoot it.’ At that point, you have to shoot the ball. She hit a couple, Kelly did, a couple real big ones for us early.”
Katie scored the second-most points on the team with 16. She also posted four assists and three rebounds. Senior Maura Wood-Ellis scored six points, gathered eight rebounds and assisted on two shots. Smith recorded a team-high 13 rebounds and handed out three assists. Goodwin finished with eight points.
IAC Boys Small School: Newfield Trojans 57, Marathon Olympians 54
A nail-biting finish to a wild game brought a trophy to the Newfield boys team as well over the weekend.
A late first-half run by Marathon left the score at 31–23 going into halftime, with the Olympians leading. Newfield quickly regained the moment at the start of the third quarter.
Junior Jacob Humble opened things up with a three ball off a pass from freshman Jalen Hardison to cut the lead to five, but Marathon soon built a double-digit lead. Humble knocked down another triple to trim it down to seven, but Marathon’s Diego Castellot responded by nailing a mid-range jumper on the next possession. Castellot would drill a three with less than two minutes left in the quarter to increase Marathon’s lead to a dozen. Castellot led all scorers with 23 points in the game.
Marathon held the Trojans to just 13 points in the third quarter, but Newfield was able to ramp up the offensive effort in the fourth quarter. Castellot converted a pair of free throws with about five and minutes on the clock to bring Marathon’s lead back up to seven, but the Trojans would rattle off seven straight points to knot the game at 50.
The game remained tied at 50 for the next two minutes or so until Marathon junior Kenyon Dupey followed up a missed three-pointer by senior Owen Hoyt and laid the ball in to regain the lead for the Olympians. However, on the next possession, Humble found Hardison in the left corner, who put up a three-point attempt and knocked it down for the go-ahead bucket with about a minute and a half left.
Wood went to the line with 57.5 seconds to go and made both free throws to make it a three-point lead for the Trojans, and Boykin stretched it to five after that.
Free throws made it a one-possession Newfield lead. Moynihan was fouled immediately and went to the line for a one-and-one with a chance to ice the game. However, he missed the first the first attempt and Tillotson snared the rebound. After a timeout, Marathon found itself with 2.3 seconds and one final shot. Castellot tried to inbound the ball to Hoyt, but Newfield’s defense tipped the pass away, sealing the championship victory.
“In some of the timeouts, some of the seniors stepped up, had some words for some of the other guys and they just put it on themselves that they need to play harder and play the way that we’re capable of playing,” Bubble said of the team’s effort down the stretch.
Humble was the leading scorer for the Trojans with 20 points. He also recorded three assists and three rebounds. Wood tallied a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
