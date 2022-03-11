The Newfield boys basketball team knocked off the top two teams in Section IV Class C in Watkins Glen and Moravia this past week en route to its second consecutive sectional title.
The Trojans took on the number one seed in Watkins Glen on March 2 in the semifinals of the sectional tournament and won 71–63, earning themselves a trip to the finals in a rematch against second-seeded Moravia on March 5.
Both teams last faced each other in the IAC Small School Championship where the Blue Devils trounced the Trojans 80–61. This time Newfield got the best of Moravia, holding the Blue Devils to under 50 points in a 55–45 victory.
“We felt really bad, especially how bad we got beat, and we knew we’re not letting that happen again,” Newfield’s Derek Pawlewicz said.
Head coach Michael Nembhard said the team was motivated to get that second chance against Moravia.
“They came into the IAC championship at TC3 and just outplayed us – flat-out outplayed us,” Nembhard said. “With the sectionals coming up, not only me, but my guys were really wanting to get another opportunity at Moravia.”
Moravia scored on its first two possessions of the contest with a layup from Abram Wasileski and a three-pointer off the fingertips of Kyler Proper. Pawlewicz put up the Trojans’ first two points of the game with a pair of free throws a little more than a minute and a half into the first quarter. Then, trailing 9–4, Pawlewicz sank a three and then cleaned up a missed layup attempt from Jalen Hardison to knot the score at nine apiece. Newfield kept it close by the end of the quarter, only trailing 15–11.
The Trojans worked themselves within a point of the lead with two minutes to go in the first half with the score standing at 22–21. After some empty possessions from both squads, Joseph Baylor converted a layup off a feed from Aiden Kelly with about 30 seconds left to extend Moravia’s advantage to three points. The Blue Devils entered the half up 24–21.
Moravia immediately distanced itself from Newfield with back-to-back threes from Proper to begin the second half. Hardison matched Proper with a three of his own on the ensuing possession to trim the Blue Devils’ lead to six.
Later in the quarter, with Moravia up 31–24, the Trojans got back within two thanks to a jumper from Austin Jenney and then a three from Zachary Taylor.
Kelly went one-for-two at the charity stripe with a little less than four and a half minutes on the clock to make it 32–29 before Newfield went on a 9–0 run over the next couple of minutes or so.
Hardison pulled Newfield within one with a layup off a pass from Pawlewicz, and Taylor gave the team its first lead of the day with a layup of his own. Moravia called a timeout after Taylor’s bucket with 3:40 to go. Out of the timeout, Hardison scored on a layup to bring the lead to 35–32. On the Trojans’ next offensive possession, Taylor drained his second three of the quarter to make it a six-point advantage with about two minutes left.
Wasileski ended the drought with a couple of free throws moments later, and Baylor added another point from the line with about a minute on the clock as Newfield now led 38–35. Pawlewicz rebounded a missed field goal attempt and laid it in with roughly 25 to go to extend the team’s lead to five. Just seconds later, Wasileski drew contact on his way up for a successful layup attempt, and then completed the three-point play at the free throw line to make it 40–38. Moravia had a chance to regain the lead when Logan Bell put up a three in the final seconds of the period, but Pawlewicz was there to make the defensive stop, blocking Bell’s attempt to preserve Newfield’s two-point advantage.
It was defensive plays like that that Hardison said led to a different outcome this time around.
“We really just focused on their gameplan, which is they wanted to hit threes,” Hardison said. “There were shooting threes and making them in that first game. This game we got a little bit of luck mixed with the skill we had to close out on the shooter and box out and just stop them from making those threes.”
Hardison opened up the fourth quarter with an unassisted layup to lengthen the lead. The Blue Devils brought themselves back within a point of the lead again close to the midway point of the quarter with a bucket and a free throw. A couple of baskets by Pawlewicz and a bucket and two free throws from Hardison gave Newfield some breathing room at 50–42 with under a minute left in regulation.
Wasileski’s three pointer with about 30 seconds left kept the Blue Devils in it down by just two possessions, but the Trojans fended them off the rest of the way before ultimately winning by 10.
Hardison was the leading point-getter for Newfield, matching his total in the semifinals with 18 in the game. Coming off a 27-point game versus Watkins Glen, Pawlewicz chalked up a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He also dished out five assists and stole four passes.
Knowing that either of the last two games could have been his last game as a senior, Pawlewicz said he tried to have fun on the court while also providing a strong offensive output.
“I also listened to the ESPN Ithaca radio [broadcast] and relistened to the big games that we lost, and they were clear saying how we needed secondary scoring. I was like, ‘I’ll be that guy.’”
Taylor finished with 10 points, four assists, and six rebounds. Jenney recorded a team-high 12 rebounds to go along with his four points and three assists. Garrett Porter scored five points and rebounded eight shots, and Hezekiah McCoy tallied six rebounds.
Newfield will take on West Canada Valley in the regionals round at 3:45 p.m. on March 12 at Liverpool High School.
